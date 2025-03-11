"It's like calling the MCU the Russoverse"- DC Comics fans react to how three movies defined an entire universe

DC Comics is defined by many eras. From the golden age of comic books to the silver age, and then onto the modern era that the comic giant finds itself in, the company is known for its long and extensive history. However, while the company has had its own set of highs over the years, it also had a complicated patch in 2010s as it struggled to move forward in one area.

When it came to launching its own DC Cinematic Universe, the DC Comics films division has had controversies. With director Zack Snyder being its architect in the early 2010s and launching the universe with Man of Steel in 2013, the film opened to mixed reviews and so did its follow up film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

After the release of the 2021 film, Zack Snyder's ustice League, a section of the DC fanbase dubbed the universe as the "Snyderverse" - meaning that the universe only involved the three films that were made by the director.

Now, years after those films have been released, DC Comics fans have resurfaced online to remember how those three films defined that universe. Talking in a Reddit thread about those films, fans engaged in a discussion about why it was called the Snyderverse.

"I'm mostly just confused why it was called the Snyderverse? Didn't he (Zack Snyder) make like 3 movies for it (Man of Steel, Batman VS Superman and Justice League)? It's like calling the MCU the Russoverse or the Gunnverse," questioned one fan.

"It’s cuz he was originally given the (Kevin) feige deal as I understand it, like he had a whole plan for the phases of the dceu, then he got fired so the films that follow his plan for the phase are called 'the Snyder verse'," said another fan.

"So basically the Snyderverse is a term to differentiate between Snyder's original plans and the DCEU we got without him being involved," replied another fan as well.

"So the MCU should be the Favreauverse, since he directed the first Iron Man?," joked another fan.

"I think it only became a thing after the Snyder cut, they made up a new hashtag to match the 1st one," acknowledged another fan.

How did the Snyderverse define an era of DC comics?

The Snyderverse wasn't originally known by the name. After its initiation in 2013 with Man of Steel, the universe was supposed to be dubbed as the DC Extended Universe where films based on iconic DC Comics characters would have been developed and released. However, Snyder's departure from the universe following Justice League, changed things.

Justice League went through tons of reshoots with director Joss Whedon coming on board, which led many passionate DC Comics fans to come together to demand Snyder's original version be finally released. They launced the campaign of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Fans finally got their wish when DC Comics and Warner Bros. finally released Zack Snyder's Justice League in March, 2021. Ever since, the universe has been dubbed as the Snyderverse which includes Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Fans can watch the films on Max, where they are currently streaming.

