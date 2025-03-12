What is different about Absolute Wonder Woman? Explained

Absolute Wonder Woman is a reimagining of the classic DC Comics character, bringing major changes to her origin, powers, and central relationships. Kelly Thompson has written and Hayden Sherman has illustrated the series, which debuted on October 23, 2024, as part of DC's Absolute Universe (AU) line.

Through the modification of Diana's early life, the series adds new ideas to the character while keeping to the strength and resolve that defines her. To put it simply, Absolute Wonder Woman reimagines Diana’s origin by raising her in Hell under Circe’s care, shifting her powers and relationships from the traditional Themyscira upbringing.

Absolute Wonder Woman was brought up in Hell, not Themyscira

Perhaps the most dramatic divergence from previous versions of Wonder Woman is her background. In Absolute Wonder Woman, Diana is not brought up in Themyscira with her Amazonian sisters. Rather, she is brought to Hell as a baby by the god Apollo and left in the hands of the sorceress Circe.

This transformation inherently changes Diana's development since she is forged by the reality of Hell and not by the disciplined yet maternally nurtured surroundings of Themyscira.

Diana's life without the Amazons deletes a pivotal component of her conventional narrative, the guidance, and sisterhood that define her as a diplomat and a warrior. In its place, she is brought up under the sway of Circe, who teaches her both magic and fighting techniques.

This alters the prism through which she perceives power, morality, and herself. Without the Amazon code of honor to lead her, Diana's moral compass is forged in Hell, producing a more complicated and volatile version of the character.

Absolute Wonder Woman experiences shift from divine gifts to dark magic

The other key divergence in Absolute Wonder Woman is how Diana attains her powers. Conventionally, Wonder Woman gets her powers through the Greek deities as either gift from heaven or Amazonian birth. Yet, here, Diana's powers are rooted in dark magic at the hands of Circe.

She combines magic with physical might so she can cast spells and manipulate energy on the battlefield. It is in contrast to earlier iterations, where Wonder Woman is based on superhuman strength and divine objects such as the Lasso of Truth.

Absolute Wonder Woman employs a Lasso of Transformation. In the first arc, she even transforms into Medusa to kill a formidable foe. This adds a new component to her battles since she has to integrate her magical abilities into her physical strength.

Diana's use of dark magic further questions her character. In comparison to previous renditions of the character, each of which has been defined by heroism, this version walks a thin line between hero and antihero.

The role modeling of Circe and the duality of the magic hint at the possibility of moral challenges presented to Diana, which earlier versions of the character are not yet engaged with.

Absolute Wonder Woman and her changing relationships

Aside from changing Diana's background and powers, Absolute Wonder Woman also transforms her relationships with prominent characters, such as the presence of Circe in her life. While usually portrayed as Wonder Woman's nemesis, Circe is now Wonder Woman's mentor and maternal figure. This alteration reverses their relationship, with Circe becoming an important influence and not a foe.

Finally, Steve Trevor's introduction also deviates. Instead of crash-landing on Themyscira and encountering the Amazons, he lands on the shores of the Wild Isle, which Diana saves him from. This take on their dynamic might progress differently, considering Diana's offbeat childhood and the lack of Amazon tradition affecting her relationship with the world beyond.

By changing these dynamics, Absolute Wonder Woman establishes a new emotional center for the character and open new avenues for storytelling. The focus on sisterhood and Amazonian principles is traded for ideas of survival, accommodation, and battling to forge one's own identity, independent of designated roles.

Interested viewers can catch up on the Wonder Woman movie series on Amazon Prime Video.

