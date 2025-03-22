Little Siberia (2025): Full list of cast for the Netflix movie

Set against the bleak backdrop of a remote Finnish village, Little Siberia (2025) is Netflix’s first original feature film from Finland, blending crime, dark comedy, and existential drama.

Directed by Dome Karukoski and based on Antti Tuomainen’s acclaimed novel Little Siberia, the film tells the story of Joel, a pastor and ex-peacekeeper, who must protect a valuable meteorite that has crashed into the village of Hurmevaara. As Joel guards the meteorite from both amateur and professional criminals, he is forced to confront his own crisis of faith and personal turmoil.

Little Siberia dives into the chaos ignited by the meteorite, exploring themes of greed, desperation, and spiritual reckoning. The film stars Eero Ritala, Malla Malmivaara, and Tommi Korpela, among others.

The main cast of Little Siberia

The primary cast of the movie includes:

Eero Ritala as Joel

Malla Malmivaara as Krista

Tommi Korpela as Tarvainen

Jenni Banerjee as Karoliina

Eero Ritala as Joel in Little Siberia (Image via Netflix)

In Little Siberia, Eero Ritala portrays Joel, a village pastor and former peacekeeper who is at the center of the film’s conflict. Joel is assigned to protect a meteorite that crashes into Hurmevaara, a remote Finnish town, while dealing with personal turmoil. His wife's unexpected pregnancy forces Joel to confront unresolved feelings tied to his infertility, the result of a past war injury.

As Joel faces mounting threats from criminals attempting to steal the meteorite, he also battles with his own crisis of faith, questioning the foundations of his beliefs.

As per IMDb, Eero Ritala is an acclaimed Finnish actor born in 1983. He is known for Fanatics, Fallen Leaves, and Distractions. His accolades include a Jussi Award for Best Leading Actor in Fanatics (2013) and a Kultainen Venla award for Best Actor in Onnela (2018).

Malla Malmivaara as Krista

In Little Siberia, Malla Malmivaara plays Krista, the wife of Joel and a central figure in the unfolding drama. Early in the story, Krista reveals that she is pregnant, setting off Joel’s internal struggle as he wrestles with suspicions rooted in his infertility.

Her pregnancy acts as a catalyst for much of Joel’s crisis of faith throughout Little Siberia. Krista’s character is not passive; she becomes a key figure in the film’s climax, where she is kidnapped but ultimately helps in her own rescue by using her background in dance to create a distraction, aiding Joel during a tense standoff.

As per IMDb, Malla Malmivaara is a Finnish actress and singer, also known by her stage name Belle Who. Born on December 10, 1982, in Finland, she is the daughter of Hanna Liinoja and Juha Malmivaara and the niece of Tapio Liinoja. She has received nominations such as the Jussi Award for Star Boys (2018) and a Golden Nymph nomination for Helsingin herra (2012).

Tommi Korpela as Tarvainen

Tommi Korpela as Tarvainen in Little Siberia (Image via Netflix)

In Little Siberia, Tommi Korpela plays Tarvainen, a former rally driver whose encounter with the meteorite sparks the narrative. Tarvainen discovers the meteorite when it crashes into his car, and he sees it as a chance to redeem his declining life. His character reflects the desperation present in the village, believing the meteorite could be his ticket to salvation.

As the story progresses, Tarvainen becomes increasingly unstable, eventually stabbing Joel during a confrontation. His arc culminates when he falls through the ice of a frozen lake, drowning alongside the meteorite, symbolizing the destructive grip of greed within Little Siberia.

As per IMDb, Tommi Korpela is a seasoned Finnish actor and writer born on August 23, 1968, in Helsinki. He is married to actress Elina Knihtilä, and they have one child. Korpela has received multiple Jussi Awards, including wins for A Man’s Job (2008) and Distractions (2016), as well as a Silver St. George award for Void (2019) at the Moscow International Film Festival.

Jenni Banerjee as Karolina

In Little Siberia, Jenni Banerjee takes on the role of Karolina, a bartender who secretly orchestrates the plot to steal the meteorite. Disillusioned with her stagnant life in the village of Hurmevaara, Karolina manipulates those around her, including Joel, to secure the meteorite for her personal gain.

Her character represents ambition and betrayal as she plans to sell the meteorite and escape the town. Karolina’s involvement heightens the tension within Little Siberia, leading to a final confrontation where Joel manages to stop her, bringing closure to her dangerous scheme.

As per IMDb, Jenni Banerjee is a Finnish actress born on January 17, 1981, in Ylöjärvi, Finland. She has an international background, having lived in Finland, Israel, France, and the United States. Banerjee graduated from the Actors Studio Drama School in 2008 and is also a yoga instructor. Her notable works include Priest of Evil (2010) and Keihäsmatkat (2020). She is the granddaughter of an Indian freedom fighter linked to Mahatma Gandhi.

Supporting cast and their characters

Rune Temte as Petar

Martti Suosalo as Matias

Janne Hyytiäinen as Rolle

Severi Saarinen as Räystäinen

Haymon Maria Buttinger as Mikis

Chike Ohanwe as Junior Constable

Amira Khalifa as Minna

Timo Lavikainen as Senior Constable

Nelly Kärkkäinen as Pirkko

Teemu Aromaa as Jokinen

Stan Saanila as Elk Poacher 1

Mazdak Nassir as Dr. Aziz

Mikko Mykkänen as Elk Poacher 2

Matti Ruuhonen as Hannes

Production, direction, and plot details

Little Siberia is a Finnish crime-comedy thriller directed by Dome Karukoski, adapted from Antti Tuomainen’s acclaimed eponymous novel. Karukoski also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Minna Panjanen. The production team includes producers Ina Sohlberg, Misha Jaari, and Mark Lwoff, with Jon Nohrstedt and Tim King serving as executive producers.

Cinematography is handled by Peter Flinckenberg, editing by Harri Ylönen, and production design by Heather Loeffler. Costume design is led by Anna Vilppunen, while Panu Aaltio composes the original score, incorporating traditional Finnish elements.

Little Siberia unfolds in the small village of Hurmevaara, where a meteorite crashes into a car, disrupting the town’s quiet existence. The meteorite’s supposed value ignites local greed, prompting the mayor to entrust Joel, a village pastor and ex-peacekeeper, with guarding it until its transfer to London.

As Joel contends with criminals attempting to steal the meteorite, he grapples with personal turmoil after learning his wife Krista is pregnant, despite his infertility due to a war injury. The narrative explores themes of faith, betrayal, and self-discovery.

The film premiered globally on Netflix on March 21, 2025, Little Siberia marks Netflix’s first original Finnish feature. The film blends dark comedy with thriller elements, capturing a distinctly Nordic atmosphere while balancing existential drama and suspense.

Stay tuned for more updates.

