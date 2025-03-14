5 movies to watch if you liked The Big Lebowski

Directed by the Coen brothers and starring Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, and others, The Big Lebowski is a crime comedy movie that focuses on Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski (Bridges), who is a bowler but a slacker living in Los Angeles. His life turns upside down when he becomes a victim of mistaken identity and is assaulted by goons, who mistake him for a millionaire of the same name.

Ad

The movie blends crime and comedy and has an intriguing and quirky characterization and plot. It focuses on a kidnapping, The Dude’s quest to deliver the ransom, and his friend’s scheme to keep the money for himself. The film is considered a cult classic and viewers who enjoyed the eccentricity of its characters and dialogues and want to watch similar movies can check the list below.

Fargo, Pulp Fiction, and other movies like The Big Lebowski

1) Inherent Vice (Prime Video)

Ad

Trending

Still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and based on a 2009 novel by Thomas Pynchon, this period neo-noir mystery and stoner comedy movie stars Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, and others.

Ad

The movie focuses on a hippie and awkward private investigator, Larry "Doc" Sportello (Phoenix), who must investigate a series of cases that are linked to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Inherent Vice is set in 1970s Los Angeles and received positive acclaim for its screenplay and performances. Similar to The Big Lebowski, the film mixes crime and humor and has an awkward protagonist at its center. Both movies explore the criminal nature of Los Angeles and are absurd yet thrilling.

Ad

2) Pineapple Express (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Seth Rogen, James Franco, and others, this buddy stoner action-comedy film directed by David Gordon Green revolves around a process server and a marijuana dealer, who must flee after they witness a police officer and some hitmen committing a murder.

Ad

Like The Big Lebowski, the movie derives humor from its incompetent lead characters and the portrayal of crime. Both films have protagonists who get caught deeper into their own web due to their incompetence, and both have a quirky setting, making them similar.

3) Fargo (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by the Coen Brothers and starring Frances McDormand, this black comedy crime movie revolves around a pregnant Minnesota police officer, Marge (McDormand), who must investigate a triple homicide.

Ad

The murders happen because a financially desperate car salesman hires two aggressive criminals to kidnap his wife, in order to extort a ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. However, the whole plan goes awry.

Fargo was a critical and commercial success and is considered an influential classic. Like The Big Lebowski, it is directed by the Coen Brothers, and therefore, both movies have a bizarre and hilarious touch. Both films explore the dark nature of their characters’ lives through comedy.

Ad

4) Pulp Fiction (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and others, this independent crime movie directed by Quentin Tarantino focuses on four interconnected tales in the city of Los Angeles, with the common themes of crime and violence. Pulp Fiction is told in a non-linear fashion and is self-referential. It was a critical and commercial success and is considered a classic.

Ad

Similar to The Big Lebowski, this film combines crime and humor and is eccentric, with antagonists that are anti-heroes. Both films have carved a new genre in the history of movies, focusing less on the plot and more on the characters and the style of the film.

5) The Nice Guys (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, this neo-noir buddy action-comedy movie directed by Shane Black has gained a cult following over the years. The movie revolves around a private detective Holland (Gosling) and an enforcer for hire Jackson (Crowe), who must work together to solve the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Ad

The Nice Guys has an eccentric setting and plot with quirky characters, just like The Big Lebowski. Gosling’s Holland is similar to The Dude because of how he is lost and bemused most of the time. Both movies have a similar kind of humor and have the same mix of crime and comedy.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and pick a movie like The Big Lebowski of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback