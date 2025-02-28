7 movies to watch if you liked American Hustle

David O. Russell's American Hustle revolves around con artists Irving and Sydney, who are forced to work for an FBI agent named Richie. Richie pushes them into the world of mafias to extract hidden information. Later, Irving and Sydney's mission becomes riskier when New Jersey's mayor becomes a part of the sting operation.

American Hustle stars popular celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, and Christian Bale in lead roles. The film was written by Eric Warren Singer and was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2014.

The comedy crime movie is known for its funny moments and iconic characters. Viewers who enjoyed American Hustle for its humor can also check out movies like Burn After Reading, The Brothers Bloom, Logan Lucky, and many more.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and is ranked in no particular order

Logan Lucky, The Sting, and five other films to watch if you liked watching American Hustle

1) Burn After Reading

Still from the movie Burn After Reading (Image via StudioCanal)

The Coen brothers' Burn After Reading revolves around a compact disk ending up in the wrong hands. The disk containing mysterious information about a CIA agent finds itself in the hands of two gym employees. What lies ahead is complete chaos between the police force and two silly, common folks trying to be rich.

Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, and George Clooney play crucial roles in the film. The film was written and directed by the Coen Brothers and was nominated for three BAFTA awards in 2009. Much like American Hustle, the movie blends comedy and crime, making it a worthwhile watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Brothers Bloom

Still from the movie The Brothers Bloom ( Image via Endgame Entertainment)

Like American Hustle, The Brothers Bloom is about two con artists trying to extract money from affluent people. It revolves around two of the best con men in the world, swindling millionaires in complex scenarios of lust and intrigue. However, before they retire, they plan one last con with an eccentric heiress who takes them on a romantic adventure across the world.

Rachel Weisz, Adrien Brody, and Mark Ruffalo play pivotal roles in the film. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson. Mark Ruffalo was nominated for Satellite Awards in 2008 for his role in the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

3) Logan Lucky

Still from the movie Logan Lucky (Image via Fingerprint Releasing)

Logan Lucky revolves around Jimmy Logan pulling up a heist with his brother and sister's help. When Jimmy gets fired, he convinces his brother Clyde and sister Mellie to help him rob Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race. However, they need the help of a convicted safe-cracker in this heist. The entire film revolves around how they get him out of jail and pull up the heist.

Much like American Hustle, Logan Lucky mixes the thrill of con and hilarious moments of comedy. Actors like Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Channing Tatum, and Farrah Mackenzie play lead roles in the film. The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Jules Asner.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

4) Snatch

Still from the movie Snatch (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Snatch follows two intertwined stories in the world of organized crime. The first one centers around Frankie getting involved in the middle of diamond smuggling, whereas the second plot of the film is about a small Turkish promoter and boxer named Mickey. Both stories start connecting slowly, and what follows ahead is a tale of deceit, violence, and many twists and turns.

Like American Hustle, Snatch has the elements of crime and moments of laughter that keep the viewers hooked. Actors Brad Pitt and Jason Statham play crucial roles in the film. The movie is written and directed by Guy Ritchie.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5) The Big Lebowski

Still from the movie The Big Lebowski (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Big Lebowski revolves around a case of mistaken identity. Stone-slacker Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski is attacked in his home by mistake as the perpetrators are after another millionaire, also named Lebowski. The Dude figures out the whole situation and asks money from the millionaire Mr Lebowski for his stained rug.

However, a ransom is demanded from Mr Lebowski, and they figure out it's the same perpetrator who mistakenly attacked The Dude. Now, Mr Lebowski needs The Dude's help to find his wife.

The mix of comedy and crime is quite similar in American Hustle and The Big Lebowski. Actors like Jeff Bridges, Walter Sobhack, and Maude Lebowski play important roles in the film. The film was written and directed by the Coen Brothers.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

6) Ocean’s Eleven

Still from the movie Ocean’s Eleven (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ocean's Eleven revolves around Danny Ocean, who wants to execute the biggest heist in history. He creates a group of 11 men from different walks of life to execute this biggest heist. Their goal is to extract $150 million in cash from Bellagio - The Mirage and the MGM Grand, owned by a casino lord, Terry Benedict.

Much like American Hustle, Ocean's Eleven also has a blend of con and witty humor. Actors like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon play crucial roles in the film. The film is written by George Clayton Johnson and is directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

7) The Sting

Still from the movie The Sting (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Sting revolves around two con men, Johnny and Henry, who team up after the murder of a mutual friend. They plan to take revenge on a crime boss, Doyle, who is behind the murder of their friend. Slowly, a big con unfolds, but it doesn't go as planned, and the con man duo have to improvise at the last minute.

Actors like Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Robert Shaw play the lead roles in the film. The film is written by David S. Ward and is directed by George Roy Hill. The blend of comedy and con-crime is very similar in American Hustle and The Sting.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

American Hustle is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

