7 movies leaving Netflix in February 2025

Netflix saw a bunch of new releases this year, including titles like Cult of Chucky, The Night Agent, Prison Cell 211, and Cassandra. However, they periodically remove movies and shows from their directory primarily due to licensing agreements.

Sometimes, movies and shows do not receive the viewership they did when they were first released, so they need to renegotiate their agreements with studios. Some movies pull through, and some get lost or transferred onto other streaming platforms.

This is the reason why viewers will observe a constant rotation of titles leaving and being added.

The following list will help cinephiles enjoy their favorite Netflix titles one final time before they are relegated to the depths of the internet or other platforms.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources, and is built purely on the author's opinions

Scooby-Doo, Inception, and five more movies viewers must watch before they leave Netflix

1) Scooby-Doo - Also available on Prime Video and Apple TV

The main cast of the Scooby-Doo movie. (Image via Apple TV)

The Scooby-Doo movie is based on the original animated series produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It begins with the break up of the famous Mystery Inc. including Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and the titular Scooby-Doo. The movie follows them teaming up together again to solve the mystery of a brainwashing theme park island called 'Spooky Island'.

This is a 2002 classic with high rewatchability, and viewers might be disappointed to find out it is leaving Netflix by the end of February 2025. The production also released a sequel in 2004 to the first movie, which is available on both Apple TV and Prime Video.

2) Stand By Me - Available on Prime Video and Apple TV

A poster for Stand By Me. (Image via Apple TV)

Directed by Rob Reiner and based on Stephen King's novel, The Body, Stand By Me is a coming-of-age drama film set in 1959 Oregon. The 1986 movie stars River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton and Corey Feldman. The plot of the movie begins with the murder of the protagonist's best friend, Chris, in 1985. He then begins to reminisce about the time, he and his friends were 12, getting up to find a missing boy.

The movie explores themes of friendship, grief, and how childhood friends drift apart to follow different futures. Although the movie is leaving Netflix, it leaves an impression on the viewer and is a must watch before it is shelved.

3) The Other Guys - Available on Prime Video and Apple TV

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in The Other Guys. (Image via Apple TV)

Directed and written by Adam McKay, The Other Guys is an action comedy involving two cops who wind up together after a mishap. Played by Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, Allen and Terry mistakenly uncover a major embezzlement operation. After working on the case and going through obstacles, their mistakes break their partnership apart.

However, they overcome their flaws and get back to the case independently. The Other Guys was a 2010 buddy-cop classic, and about to be removed from Netflix. Fans of Ferrell and Wahlberg must experience this movie before it is axed.

4) Inception - Available on Prime Video and Apple TV

A still from Christopher Nolan's Inception. (Image via Apple TV)

Inception is an American science fiction heist film directed and written by Christopher Nolan. It stars an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt alongside others. The movie operates on the concept of extracting and planting information within the subconscious. Cobb, played by DiCaprio takes on an impossible job, in exchange for a normal life.

The movie was a box office success and won 159 awards including four Academy Awards in 2011. It is, however, going to be off the Netflix directory, and cinephiles and fans of Nolan's storytelling and outlandish concepts must watch it one last time.

5) Green Lantern - Available on Prime Video and Apple TV

Ryan Reynolds, in a still from The Green Lantern. (Image via Apple TV)

Based on the original DC Comics character, Green Lantern is a 2011 superhero action movie starring Ryan Reynold as Hal Sector. The story follows a green lantern that represents one division among 3600 others to protect the universe. A devious evil being, Parallax, is kept imprisoned under its powers until he escapes. In the process, a dying Green Lantern wielder hands its responsibility to Hal.

Throughout the story, Hal fails but also uses his powers to save people in trouble and affected by Parallax. The movie also stars Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, and Mark Strong. Although the movie is leaving Netflix, viewers can catch it on other streaming platforms.

6) 21 Bridges - Available on Prime Video and Apple TV

Chadwick Boseman, in a poster for 21 Bridges. (Image via Apple TV)

21 Bridges is an action thriller starring Chadwick Boseman, JK Simmons, and Sienna Miller, alongside others. It is directed by Brian Kirk who has also directed Game of Thrones episodes. The movie is filled with shootouts in New York and the protagonist, Andre Davis, played by Boseman. His past is riddled with criminal encounters ending in death due to self-defense.

From the start of the movie, he is involved in a big drug bust, which results in the killing of several police officers and criminals. 21 Bridges is a classic 2019 American action flick set to sail away from Netflix by the end of February. Cinephiles who are also fans of Chadwick Boseman will find this one memorable.

7) The Angry Birds Movie - Available on Prime Video and Apple TV

A poster for The Angry Birds movie. (Image via Apple TV)

Inspired by the original video game series, The Angry Birds Movie is an animated comedy produced by Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animation. It features voice acting by Jason Sudeikis, Peter Dinklage, and Maya Rudolph alongside others. Red, a bird with anger management issues, is an outcast from Bird Island and meets two friends with unique abilities stemming from flaws in their personalities.

Soon, the island is taken over by green pigs, who steal eggs from all the birds, and the responsibility to save them lies on Red and his friends. Fans of the original game and the voice actors must watch this hilarious movie before it leaves Netflix.

Apart from these titles, some more honorable mentions leaving Netflix by the end of February are Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, All Good Things, and Cinderella Man.

