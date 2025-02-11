10 best Will Ferrell comedies of all time

Will Ferrell built a comedy empire with his absurd humor, exaggerated characters, and ability to make the ridiculous unforgettable. From Saturday Night Live to Hollywood hits, he’s become a top comedian. His versatility knows no bounds, whether as a clueless news anchor in Anchorman, a childlike adult in Elf, or a NASCAR star in Talladega Nights.

His career began flourishing in the mid-'90s, but the early 2000s made him a complete superstar. Films such as Step Brothers, Blades of Glory, and The Other Guys provided scene after scene of memorable quotes, establishing Ferrell as a well-known figure in the comedy realm. Throughout his journey, he has garnered Golden Globe nominations and MTV Movie Awards, demonstrating that his style of humor possesses significant longevity.

From physical humor to satire, Ferrell’s films offer something for all audiences. It's time to explore the top ten Will Ferrell comedies ever made.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is not a ranking but contains the opinion of the writer. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blades of Glory, Anchorman, and 8 other Will Ferrell comedies

1) Blades of Glory

Still from Blades of Glory (Image via Apple TV)

Blades of Glory combines the grace of figure skating with a wild, uproarious comedy. Will Ferrell plays Chazz Michael Michaels, a cocky, foul-mouthed troublemaker in the sport who is banned from men's singles following a public outburst. His opponent, the methodical and precise Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder), experiences the same destiny. Is there a chance for them to redeem themselves?

Ferrell dives into the absurd, playing Chazz as a washed-up egomaniac. His chemistry with Heder amplifies the humor, making every stunt funnier. With sharp one-liners and wild antics, this film is among Ferrell's best comedies.

2) Zoolander

Still from Zoolander (Image via Prime Video)

Zoolander is fashion, fame, and utter absurdity all in one. Ben Stiller portrays Derek Zoolander, a clueless yet incredibly popular male model who becomes entangled in a strange assassination scheme. Will Ferrell steps in as the quirky antagonist, Mugatu—a style tycoon with a taste for ridiculous clothing and brain manipulation.

Ferrell's exaggerated performance, combined with Stiller’s oblivious Zoolander, results in absolute comedic brilliance. Filled with satire, absurdity, and the notorious Blue Steel expression, Zoolander continues to be a cult favorite. And when discussing the top Will Ferrell comedies, overlooking this one simply wouldn’t be logical.

3) Old School

Still from Old School (Image via Netflix)

Old School is the quintessential frat-boy comedy, filled with mayhem, midlife crisis, and numerous poor choices. The movie centers on three friends—portrayed by Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Will Ferrell—who, eager to revisit their prime years, establish an off-campus fraternity. Things escalate quickly, particularly with Ferrell’s role, Frank "The Tank."

Will Ferrell showcases one of his most memorable performances, transitioning rapidly from a suburban husband to an unhinged party animal in no time. Whether he's dashing through the streets or being hit by tranquilizer darts, his erratic energy renders the film unforgettable.

Old School established Ferrell as a comedy force, laying the groundwork for the absurdity that would characterize his career. Naturally, it’s merely one among numerous classic Ferrell films.

4) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Still from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (Image via Netflix)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is sheer, unrefined ridiculousness set against a NASCAR setting. Will Ferrell portrays Ricky Bobby, an arrogant, naive race car driver whose motto is straightforward: “If you’re not first, you’re last.” At the peak of his career, Ricky excels in the sport—until an extravagant French competitor (Sacha Baron Cohen) topples him from his throne.

The movie combines slapstick comedy, absurd quips, and exaggerated acting, with Ferrell leading the mayhem. Whether he’s sprinting in his undies, believing he’s ablaze, or appealing to "baby Jesus," his dedication to the performance is unparalleled. Featuring a remarkable cast, such as John C. Reilly and Amy Adams, this represents Will Ferrell at his comedic best—one of his numerous memorable performances.

5) The Other Guys

Still from The Other Guys (Image via Netflix)

The Other Guys turns the buddy cop trope upside down. As the city idolizes its adrenaline-fueled champions (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson), two office workers—calm Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) and fiery Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg)—find themselves buried in paperwork. However, when they encounter a huge financial conspiracy, these unexpected allies seize their opportunity to enter the major leagues.

Ferrell’s confident yet clueless character clashes perfectly with Wahlberg’s frustrated tough guy, creating absurd comedy. With Michael Keaton’s hilarious captain and over-the-top action, The Other Guys proves Ferrell’s mastery of deadpan humor.

6) Step Brothers

Still from Step Brothers (Image via Prime Video)

Step Brothers is a chaotic comedy at its finest. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play Brennan and Dale, two overgrown, unemployed man-children forced to live together when their parents get married. Immaturity? Off the charts. Tantrums? Plenty. And when their rivalry turns into an oddball friendship, things spiral into absolute ridiculousness.

Ferrell thrives in this role, blending absurdity with a bizarre kind of sincerity. His chemistry with Reilly is flawless, bouncing between juvenile insults and over-the-top antics like building bunk beds or starting a fake entertainment company. With Adam McKay at the helm, the film fires off one absurd moment after another, cementing its place as a cult classic. A must-watch in any Will Ferrell comedy lineup.

7) Elf

Elf is a festive enchantment bundled with sheer hilarity. Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human who was brought up by Santa's elves and travels to New York City to find his biological father. The issue? He continues to behave like an elf—syrup on pasta, innocent awe, and no understanding of social limits.

Ferrell captures it perfectly, delivering vibrant energy in every scene. His wide-eyed naivety transforms ordinary instances into uproarious disorder, particularly when colliding with his stern father, portrayed by James Caan. Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, and Ed Asner complete the ensemble, infusing warmth into the chaos.

A blend of humor, emotion, and festive cheer, Elf established Will Ferrell as a comedic legend. And it's merely one of his numerous classics.

8) The Lego Movie

The Lego Movie was a surprise hit, turning a simple toy ad into a clever, funny, and heartfelt story. It follows Emmet, an ordinary Lego figure mistaken for "The Special," destined to save the world—except he's painfully average.

Will Ferrell portrays the evil Lord Business, a despot fixated on control. How did he perform? Timeless Ferrell energy, yet with an animated flair. In a unique live-action scene, he also plays the domineering father at the heart of the film's emotional impact.

Filled with witty humor and an unexpectedly profound message, The Lego Movie established itself as more than merely a children's film.

9) Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Still from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Image via Apple TV)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy exemplifies peak absurdity, soaked in ‘70s confidence. Will Ferrell plays Ron Burgundy, a charming but oblivious San Diego news anchor whose life is upended when a driven female reporter (Christina Applegate) joins his male-dominated newsroom. Conflicts of pride, absurd quips, and extravagant behaviors unfold.

Ferrell wholeheartedly engages, providing some of his most memorable quotes. His rapport with a stellar supporting ensemble—Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner—is sheer comedic brilliance. The movie excels in absurd comedy, featuring everything from jazz flute performances to all-out brawls among news teams.

A cult favorite that shaped contemporary comedy, Anchorman is a must-see for Will Ferrell fans.

10) Stranger Than Fiction

Still from Stranger than Fiction (Image via Prime Video)

Stranger Than Fiction flips the script on the usual Will Ferrell comedy. Less slapstick, more soul. He plays Harold Crick, an IRS agent who starts hearing a voice narrating his life. Turns out, he's the protagonist in an unfinished novel—one that ends with his death. Existential crisis? Check.

This one’s got heart. Ferrell dials it down, trading his usual chaos for quiet vulnerability. The cast—Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman, Maggie Gyllenhaal—brings depth to the surreal premise. It's funny, but not in the usual way. More dry wit, less absurdity.

A refreshing shift in his career, Stranger Than Fiction proves Ferrell’s got range.

Will Ferrell’s comedic range is undeniable. From animated villains to clueless anchormen, his films have left a lasting mark on comedy. Whether it’s absurdity, satire, or heartfelt laughs, his best work delivers all of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback