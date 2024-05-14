MTV Movie & TV Awards will not take place in 2024, likely to return in new format 

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have hit another major roadblock as Variety confirmed on May 13, 2024, that the award ceremony will not be organized this year. The event would have taken place around this time of the year and many fans eagerly awaited it.

With the 2024 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards now canceled, the network has proposed a return next year with a re-imagined format. Unlike its music counterpart (the MTV Video Music Awards), the network's Movie & TV awards have been 'on pause' for several reasons for the past couple of years.

The network has not announced any specific reason for the cancelation of the 2024 edition of the award ceremony. It can be speculated that the recent dip in the show over the years might have prompted the showrunners to opt for a new format for it.

MTV Movie & TV Awards has lost momentum since 2020

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2022 edition of the ceremony (image via Getty)

When the award ceremony was first launched in 1992, the MTV Movie and & TV Awards quickly rose to become one of the hottest pop-culture sensations. The ceremony was originally known as the MTV Movie Awards and kicked off the summer box office season.

The award ceremony has witnessed some memorable moments with superstar hosts such as Will Smith, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Sudeikis. It was an annual event until 2019.

However, the ceremony witnessed a sharp loss in momentum ever since 2020. The event was canceled for the first time since its inception in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. An MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special ceremony was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens instead. It was a clip show which featured highlight moments from earlier editions of the ceremony.

The ceremony returned in 2021 with a scripted and an unscripted version hosted by Leslie Jones and Nikki Glaser respectively. The 2022 edition currently remains the last hosted version of the award show. The ceremony was split into a dual event (scripted and unscripted) once again.

In 2023, viewers were looking forward to witnessing a return to the classic format with actress and host, Drew Barrymore, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. However, the MTV Movies & TV Awards didn't happen that year due to the WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike, which commenced five days before the ceremony.

With host Drew Barrymore and many of the planned guests opting out of attending the ceremony, the 2023 edition was replaced by a pre-recorded virtual ceremony, sans a host. There was very little traction surrounding the 2024 event and MTV announced the cancelation of the ceremony aiming to relaunch it next year with a fresh outlook.

MTV's parent company, Paramount Global has been facing talks of a merger which has put many of their plans in limbo. It can be expected by fans that the popular MTV Movie & TV Awards will resurge next year with a bang.

