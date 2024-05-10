"Gotta go through 2nd puberty" - Jason Sudeikis feels the heat trying Sabrina Ionescu's shooting range at Liberty practice

Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis tested himself at the Brooklyn Nets facilities, with Sabrina Ionescu helping him get some shots up. The result was the opposite of what the "Ted Lasso" star might have thought, missing a lot of shots from a distance and finishing the "drill" exhausted.

In a video posted by the WNBA on Friday, Sudeikis said:

"Now, Sabrina [Ionescu], etc., they're shooting out here. Lord, I got to go through a second puberty to hit this.

"Sabrina makes it look very easy. Makes it look like everybody can do it."

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has brought a lot of attention to the league since she was drafted by the New York Liberty in 2020. The talented guard has shown off her range on the court for a hot minute now, which seemingly makes people think everybody can make the shots that Ionescu makes on a regular basis.

Sudeikis had a hard time trying to emulate Ionescu's big shots without any opposition. After he stopped taking shots, the veteran actor chopped it up with Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, joking about his fitness after all that running and shooting.

Sabrina Ionescu is ready to take the Liberty to the promised land

After reaching the 2023 WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty are on a mission this season, trying to get back at the Las Vegas Aces. Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are the star duo that will try to dethrone A'ja Wilson and company this upcoming season.

Sabrina Ionescu closed the preseason with a 15-point performance against the Connecticut Sun, with Betnijah Laney-Hamilton adding 14 points, going perfect from deep (4/4). Stewart only scored four points but still made an impact with her rebounds, grabbing seven boards during the game.

The Oregon Ducks legend has established herself as one of the best players in the WNBA entering this season, and with her leading the way, this team is very dangerous. The Liberty are set to face the Washington Mystics in the season opener on May 14, with Ionescu ready to pick things up where she left them and take her game to a new level.

In 36 matchups last season, Sabrina Ionescu posted 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game with the New Yorkers. The competition just got harder for everybody with the arrival of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, but Ionescu has the tools to stop her fellow NCAA legend.