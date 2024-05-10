WNBA Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 10 players, sleepers, potential breakouts & more

The WNBA 2024 season is around the corner, and with it, many fans have started getting involved in contests, challenges and more. Fantasy leagues are common in every major sports league and the WNBA isn't the exception.

With all the players that made it to the league before this season and the ones already dominating, it's mandatory to rank the 10 best hoopers that will delight fans this summer.

Here's a detailed look at the top 10 WNBA players, including sleepers and potential breakouts.

Top 10 2024 WNBA players

1. A'ja Wilson

The Las Vegas Aces star is set to reclaim her throne as the WNBA MVP after losing the coveted award to her biggest rival, Breanna Stewart. The veteran center comes from winning the championship last season and will try to dominate the 2024 campaign from start to finish and make her team an official dynasty.

Wilson averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game with the Aces last season.

2. Breanna Stewart

Just like A'ja Wilson will try to dethrone Breanna Stewart, the New York Liberty forward is keen to keep her MVP award after a terrific season in the Big Apple. Stewart took the Liberty to the WNBA Finals alongside another player on this list, and this season, she'll try to take it to the next level and put her hands on the championship trophy.

In 40 games last season, Stewart posted 23.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 3.8 apg.

3. Jewell Loyd

Jewell Loyd made history last season, leading the WNBA in scoring. But the Seattle Storm missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Loyd won't let that happen again. The guard is set to lead her squad to the promised land.

Last season, Loyd played in 38 games, averaging 24.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 3.4 apg.

4. Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas was close to taking her Connecticut Sun to the WNBA Finals last season until the New York Liberty sent them home in the semifinals. Thomas and Co. will try to challenge the Aces and the rest of the top teams in the league to try to reach the promised land.

The veteran forward played 40 regular-season games in 2023, posting 15.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 7.9 apg.

5. Sabrina Ionescu

The New York Liberty star keeps improving her game, and the fourth season of her WNBA career was a breakout one for the Oregon Ducks legend. Ionescu and Breanna Stewart helped New York reach the WNBA Finals but couldn't complete the job. This season, they're looking for revenge to start a new era in WNBA history.

In 36 games, Ionescu averaged 17.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 5.4 apg last season.

6. Nneka Ogwumike

Nneka Ogwumike is one reason the Seattle Storm should be considered a contender this season. A former MVP, the veteran forward spent the first 11 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks and now will try to help the Storm make it to the Finals.

In 36 games in Los Angeles last season, Ogwumike averaged 19.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 2.7 apg.

7. Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier has had an illustrious WNBA career, being a three-time All-Star and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner. She's keen to take the Minnesota Lynx to the promised land this season and improve the No. 6 seed they got last season.

Collier played 37 games last season, averaging 21.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 2.5 apg.

8. Caitlin Clark

This might surprise a lot of people, but Caitlin Clark has the talent to become a star in this league and she can do it from the very first season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft carries high expectations and everything suggests she will live up to them and even exceed them.

In her final season in college, Clark played 39 games, averaging 31.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 8.9 apg with Iowa.

9. Arike Ogunbowale

The Dallas Wings guard has gotten a lot better since the 2021 season. She's been an All-Star since and took the All-Star Game MVP award three years ago, demonstrating that she belongs to the elite of the league.

In 40 games last season, Ogunbowale averaged 21.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 4.5 apg.

10. Natasha Howard

Another Wings player closes this top 10, as Natasha Howard still has a lot in the tank. The three-time WNBA champion is trying to add a fourth championship to her resume and the intriguing Wings team could help her accomplish that feat.

In 39 games last season, Howard posted 16.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.6 apg in her first season with Dallas.

Potential sleepers for the 2024 WNBA season

Just like we list off the 10 best players in the WNBA this season, it's also fair to talk about players who could make an impact when nobody expects them. Fantasy teams aren't only composed of top players and mid-to-late-round picks that can bring a spark to their teams all of a sudden.

As part of this group, we can find Tina Charles of the Atlanta Dream, who has known how to be successful in the league, even winning the WNBA MVP two seasons into the league (2012).

Angel Reese can also be a player who can surprise everybody this season and put the entire league on notice in her first season with the Chicago Sky.

Michaela Onyenwere, another player from the Sky, could make a notable impact on any fantasy team this campaign. DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun has earned her spot on her team, becoming the scoring leader of the Sun's second unit.

Karlie Samuelson is another player to keep in mind. She could become a big name for the Washington Mystics this season, as her shooting prowess could make her the leader of a rebuilding team.

Potential breakout players for the WNBA 2024 season

Every season, one or several players improve their games and surprise fans with their performances. This season isn't the exception for WNBA hoopers. A couple of them appear to be likely to break out and establish themselves as solid players.

Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan was expected to take her game to the next level last season, yet she couldn't make it. Still, this campaign is good for her to help the Wings play for important things while improving her numbers.

Shakira Austin of the Mystics appears to be a solid candidate to break out this season. With Elena Delle-Donne gone, Austin has everything to become a force for her team.

Another Wings player, Jacy Sheldon, is expected to make an instant impact this season. As the No. 5 overall player of the 2024 WNBA draft, she carries big expectations and with the proper guidance, Dallas could cash in on this player.

The No. 2 overall pick this year also has an excellent chance to make an impact on her team, the Los Angeles Sparks. Cameron Brink didn't get as much attention as Caitlin Clark before the draft but she's ready to contribute from Day 1 and help the Sparks compete.

Dana Evans of the Chicago Sky doesn't have a lot of competition after Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams left. Evans should get a lot of touches this season and contribute to the Sky.