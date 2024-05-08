“Get the whole team a pair of Beats” - Angel Reese becomes Chicago Sky’s favorite with upstanding gesture

Angel Reese is not acting like a regular rookie in the WNBA. The former LSU player is already acting like a leader for the Chicago Sky by preparing a nice gesture with her teammates. Taking advantage of her deal with Beats, Reese will gift a pair of headphones to all her teammates.

Talking with reporters ahead of the Sky's duel against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, the former LSU superstar explained how she decided to treat her teammates.

"They say stuff on Twitter that I can't say," Reese joked with reporters. "Bri Turner be saying everything I wanna say. And I love them, they're super supportive.

"They were talking to me about my whole Beats thing and Bri had commented, 'I want a pair,' so I'mma get the whole team a pair of Beats too. Being able to have the impact that I do have, I can get the team whatever they want. Wherever they want to go, we're going."

As Reese admitted, even as a rookie, she knows she holds a lot of power considering she's expected to be one of the faces of women's basketball for many years. After thriving in college and taking LSU to the national championship, she was deemed a future superstar in the WNBA.

Alongside the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, tennis star Naomi Osaka and track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson headline the latest Beats campaign, per The Source.

Angel Reese and the Sky dominate the Liberty in big fashion

After losing their first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, the Sky went off on the 2023 WNBA runners-up, the New York Liberty, recording a 101-53 win. Angel Reese had a notable game, posting 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Before the game started, Reese attended the Met Gala, which didn't sit well with a lot of people. She didn't care about that and responded with a big game and then called out her critics on social media, saying she did everything she could at the highest level in 24 hours.

There's no doubt that Angel Reese has everything to mark an era in the WNBA. She's perhaps the biggest prospect the league has seen behind Caitlin Clark and so far, she's not running away from any challenge.