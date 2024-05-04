Angel Reese shoes: Sky rookie’s WNBA preseason debut sneakers revealed 

When Angel Reese got to use her college NIL, she maximized it by signing a deal with Reebok with the recommendation of the shoe company's new president, Shaquille O'Neal. As the 2024 WNBA season began its pre-season games, the former LSU standout got to debut the new kicks with the Chicago Sky taking on the Minnesota Lynx.

The Reebok 'Solution' that will be endorsed by Angel Reese draws inspiration from Allen Iverson, who goes by the basketball nickname 'The Answer'. It features a mesh and synthetic upper, which helps increase its durability. The classic lace-up closure shares a throwback vibe with Iverson's shoe with the company.

For Reese, being selected as an endorser of Reebok has been quite an honor especially, as she gets a nod from the four-time NBA champion turned shoe executive Shaquille O'Neal.

"As a former athlete, now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the president of the brand is something that’s important. I would love to do that one day," said Reese on signing the contract with Reebok in October.

Theresa Weatherspoon unfazed as Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso lost their pre-season game against Minnesota

It was the first day of the WNBA pre-season games, and the retooled Chicago Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx 92-81. Even with the defeat, coach Teresa Weatherspoon liked what she saw from her rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Tallying almost a double-double, Reese had 13 points and nine rebounds to go with two steals and one block. She also shot 2-of-9 but made 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Kamilla Cardoso came off the bench with 13 minutes and contributed six points and four rebounds. For Weatherspoon, it was not about getting a win but more about making the rookies get a taste of professional basketball.

"She just got her feet wet. There is nothing to be worried about. Nothing at all," said Weatherspoon during the post game interview.

"You talking about a freaking competitor. We are going to be fine. We are gonna look at film. We are going to get better. She loved every minute of this. Trust me."

The Chicago Sky will open their 2024 season on the road against the Dallas Wings on May 15 at the College Park Center. The live television broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.