Angel Reese waxes Biblical after attending Met Gala and playing the next day: "Now y'all can delete them drafts"

The Met Gala offers an opportunity for celebrities and athletes to show off in exquisite clothing. Among those who attended were Angel Reese, who not only managed to attend the prestigious event but also her Chicago Sky's preseason matchup yesterday against the New York Liberty. Interestingly, she credited Jesus Christ on her social media post for helping her on two important occasions.

Reese posted pictures of herself being at the Met Gala last Monday and being available to suit up for her WNBA team's preseason game last Tuesday, which she contributed to securing a 101-53 victory.

Following an event where Reese gave a glimpse of her stylistic taste, she backed it up the next day by dominating on the basketball court with 13 points (6-of-10 shooting) and five rebounds.

"so now yall can delete them drafts & tweets saying i shouldn’t have gone to the met gala & i can’t do both. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME😇," Reese tweeted.

Interestingly, she called out those criticizing her, saying that she should not have been in attendance at two events on two consecutive days.

Given that the Met Gala was held in New York, Angel Reese could have used a private plane to return to her team within 24 hours, according to Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

Additionally, Reese's outfit was no slouch, as was how others looked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She showed up in a light blue plunging neckline which featured sequins throughout the clothing, along with a feathered miniskirt.

Angel Reese talked about one of the WNBA legends being an inspiration for her Met Gala look

Angel Reese's stunning outfit speaks for itself with how the Chicago Sky rookie wanted to make a strong impression at the Met Gala; however, she also made sure to pay tribute to WNBA legend Lisa Leslie for the inspiration behind its creation, as per the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe.

"A lot of us got drip," Reese said. "We can dress. We got fashion. On and off the court we love to look good a lot in this league... Like I'm saying a lot of these women have deserved this before. I've watched players, Lisa Leslie, that's somebody I've always looked at."

Reese is aware of the competitive mentality required in the professional basketball league but she also wants to show a different side of herself whenever she steps on the court.

The 2024 Met Gala was perfect for that kind of opportunity, especially with women athletes who have a strong fashion sense.