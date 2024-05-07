"I feel sexy" - Angel Reese reacts to first MET Gala appearance wearing 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo

Angel Reese made her MET Gala debut on her 22nd birthday, and her appearance was an absolute head-turner on Monday night in New York. Each year, the iconic show shines the spotlight on celebs who stun the world with their sense of fashion, and this year, it was the Chicago Sky rookie's turn.

This year's Metropolitan Museum of Art theme was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' Reese was seen in a 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo gown. Her mint-green dress came with a halter top and deep neck. The sparkly outfit came with a floor-length skirt and had feather details around the waist. A swept-back ponytail completed her look.

An interview of Reese sharing her thoughts on her maiden appearance did the rounds on X. She said:

"I'm just excited to see everyone's outfits. I'm excited, and I have always dreamed of this moment. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing. This outfit's amazing, this is my first designer Marco Capaldo so I am just happy to be in this. I look amazing, feel beautiful, and feel sexy."

Reese's attendance comes on the back of her preseason game against the New York Liberty. The Sky began their practice games with a loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

"I feel like I'm ready": Angel Reese's bold statement while announcing her decision to turn pro

It wasn't a surprise when Angel Reese announced her decision that she would be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. The former LSU star was one of the big names to turn pro alongside college stars Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink — both of whom were drafted by the Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks respectively.

She made her decision public on social media, and later there was a segment of her plans on Vogue, where she added:

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready.”

In her preseason debut with the Sky, she started strongly although the consensus was that she would get better very soon.

She ended her evening with 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes of action against the Lynx. All eyes will now be on Angel Reese as she gears up for a stern challenge against New York.