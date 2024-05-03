The Chicago Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx on Friday in Minnesota, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The matchup will kickstart the much-anticipated WNBA pre-season games after the eventful 2024 WNBA Draft bringing in many new talents to the league.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Preview

The Chicago Sky secured the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs with an 18-22 record last season. The Sky concluded their previous season after being defeated 0-2 in the best-of-three first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces.

However, ahead of the upcoming season, the Sky boasts great new additions to the team which may significantly bolster their shot at the WNBA title this year.

The Sky acquired Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese to boost their squad in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Sky anticipate Cardoso's quick feet and size to connect with Reese's athleticism and explosive leaping ability and make a powerful duo for the team.

The Sky also acquired Brynna Maxwell with the first pick in the second round, and she is anticipated to contribute her shooting ability to make an all-rounded team.

On the other hand, after losing the first six games of last season, the Minnesota Lynx secured the sixth spot in the league with a record of 19-21. The Lynx also concluded their previous season with a loss in the first-round playoff series. The Lynx were defeated 1-2 in the best-of-three series by the Connecticut Sun.

They acquired Alissa Pili and Kiki Jefferson in the draft. As a power forward, Pili's ability to score from anywhere on the floor is exactly what the Lynx needed with Jessica Shepard not playing in the upcoming season.

Minnesota will also feature Courtney Williams as their new starting point guard after acquiring the eight-year veteran as an unrestricted free agent.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

Given that the Chicago Sky won their last regular season series 3-1 against the Minnesota Lynx, and that they have had great additions to their roster in the draft, it seems likely that the Sky will clinch the win on the road on Friday.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx pre-season game?

The Sky-Lynx preseason game will not be available on national TV or any major streaming platform. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass on a subscription basis to stream the game live online.