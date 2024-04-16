The Chicago Sky had three picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft, including two first-rounders. The Sky selected South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso with the third overall pick and LSU's Angel Reese with the No. 7 pick. They also drafted Brynna Maxwell out of Gonzaga with the first pick of the second round.

Cardoso is already one of the tallest players in the league at 6-foot-6. She's a dominant post presence due to her size and the Sky can build around her, especially on defense. She also needs to improve her offense, which is one of the reasons why she has great potential.

Meanwhile, Reese almost has the same profile as Cardoso, with her rebounding expected to translate to the pros immediately. Some are questioning her fit alongside the No. 3 pick, but they form a defensive monster. She provides a handful of help defense and her motor should be just fine on offense.

With the 13th overall pick, the Chicago Sky went with Gonzaga's Brynna Maxwell. There were arguably better players available, but the Sky liked Maxwell's fit with their roster. She is a good 3-point shooter who can spread the floor and create a lot of space for Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso on offense.

Maxwell shot 44.0% from beyond the arc in her final season with the Bulldogs. She's also a career-91.0% shooter from the free throw line. However, she'll have to do more at training camp if she wants to crack the team's roster.

Chicago Sky record, roster and season outlook

The Chicago Sky finished the season with a losing record of 18-22, but they still made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The Sky were swept in the first round by the Las Vegas Aces, who won back-to-back WNBA championships.

Chicago went into full rebuild mode by trading Kahleah Cooper to the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason, while Courtney Williams signed with the Minnesota Lynx. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has a lot of adjustments to make, but it's good to have a twin tower duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

The Sky could finish the season with a worse record than last year, especially if Cardoso and Reese struggle to adjust to the pros. They still have great potential to make the postseason because they're not the only rebuilding team in the league.

However, it's far-fetched to think that they could be a championship contender with the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty poised to clash in the WNBA Finals again.

Here's the full roster of the Sky heading into training camp:

Lindsay Allen

Kamilla Cardoso

Chennedy Carter

Diamond DeShields

Dana Evans

Kysre Gondrezick

Isabelle Harrison

Marina Mabrey

Brynna Maxwell

Nikolina Milic

Michaela Onyenwere

Angel Reese

Taya Reimer

Brianna Turner

Elizabeth Williams

