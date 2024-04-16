"Nobody is going to get any rebounds": Kamilla Cardoso issues warning to rivals after teaming with Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky has a new twin tower duo after drafting Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Cardoso even issued a warning to the rest of the league about her incoming partnership with the LSU superstar.

In her postdraft press conference, Cardoso was speaking to the media when Reese was selected seventh overall. Asked about her first thoughts on teaming up with the "Bayou Barbie," she responded by delivering a warning to the WNBA.

"I think it's gonna be great," Cardoso said. "She's a great player, I'm a great player, so two great players together. Nobody is going to get any rebounds on us."

The Chicago Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso with the third overall pick out of South Carolina. Cardoso was named the Most Oustanding Player of the 2024 women's NCAA tournament after leading the Gamecocks to their second championship in two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Sky had to trade up to get the seventh pick that previously belonged to the Minnesota Lynx. Many speculated that Chicago was aiming to draft Angel Reese, who has been one of the biggest stars in women's college basketball over the past two years.

The Sky picked Reese at No. 7, which meant that they have the last two Most Outstanding Player of the women's NCAA tournament. Reese won it last year after leading LSU to their first championship. Both teams beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa to win the title.

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese scouting reports

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese are now teammates.

Kamilla Cardoso climbed up the draft boards after leading South Carolina to a national championship. Cardoso's defense is her bread and butter, which would improve the Chicago Sky big time. She's also a low-post threat who improved her offense in her final year in college.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese has the same player profile as Cardoso but is shorter. Reese is more versatile on defense and her rebounding is her best asset. Her offense needs improvement after it got exposed in their loss to Iowa in the Elite 8.

The Sky now have two of the best defenders and rebounders in the draft, which would immediately help them. They were the second-worst rebounding team last season.

The fanbase should be happy with how the team used their two first-round picks. However, there were questions asked about the potential fit of Cardoso and Reese alongside each other.

