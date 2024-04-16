"Finally on the same side": Tyrese Haliburton joins WNBA fans in welcoming Caitlin Clark to the pros

The entirety of the basketball world anticipated Caitlin Clark's inevitable selection as the number one in the WNBA draft, it was just a matter of it becoming official. Finally, the moment arrived as the Iowa superstar's name was called, and she is taking her talents to the Indiana Fever.

Fans are excited to see what Clark will do in the WNBA and for good reason. She averaged 28.4 points per game, 8.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 7.1 rebounds throughout her college career. Moreover, her awards piled up over those four years.

Expand Tweet

Despite this selection being expected by many, fans still couldn't contain their excitement for Clark. Among those welcoming her to Indiana is none other than Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

"Glad we're finally on the same side!" Haliburton tweeted. "Congrats and welcome to the city!!"

Expand Tweet

"She's [about] to change the league forever," tweeted @DuffyBag5.

"A new era for your league has begun," @Boutilier_13 said, summing up the prediction that many fans have for Clark.

Some fans already gave predictions for how her career turns out, including @KShermanSports who said that she will be a "Future Hall-Of-famer"

@DavinMcFarland7 believes that we will all remember this historical moment, "A moment in basketball history."

Expand Tweet

The official @StateFarm account was also hyping up Clark, as they tweeted,

"She's ready to inspire us all at the next level."

Her WNBA career has only just begun, yet many already believe that she will do great things in the pros. If what she did in college is anything to go by, then all of Caitlin Clark's supporters are not wrong.

The Indiana Pacers squad give Caitlin Clark a shoutout

Aside from being congratulated and welcomed by Tyrese Haliburton, Caitlin Clark received a huge welcome from the Indiana Pacers family.

Alongside Haliburton, the team posted a video welcoming the former Iowa Hawkeye's star to Indiana. In addition, a few other Pacers players, namely center Myles Turner and power forward Jarace Walker also took the time to share a quick message with Clark. Moreover, Obi Toppin and Ben Sheppard also appeared in the video together.

Expand Tweet

Fans who are excited to see Clark's debut need only wait a few more weeks as the Indiana Fever is set to take on the Dallas Wings in the first game of the WNBA preseason during the first week of May.

The regular season will also begin in the same month, with the first set of games scheduled on May 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback