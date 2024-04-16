2024 WNBA draft outfits: Ranking best-dressed prospects on red carpet

The future stars flaunted their outfits as they arrived for the WNBA draft. The prospects took their time to make sure they looked wonderful for one of the special nights in their professional career.

Stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink have all prepared for this special moment. Along with them are other future stars of the league who will likely shape the WNBA into a special place.

Let's look at the five best outfits at the WNBA draft night.

2024 WNBA draft outfits: The 5 best outfits

#5. Nika Mühl

The 23-year-old draft prospect Nika Mühl showed off at draft night with a full-on black outfit. She had a black blazer and skirt that was paired with orange-tinted glasses. Mühl also had a silver purse that stood out thanks to her black outfit.

Expand Tweet

The former UConn star is expected to be drafted in the top ten of the first round.

#4. Kamilla Cardoso

Already standing at 6-foot-7, it's hard not to notice Kamilla Cardoso. But for tonight, her outfit choice has turned heads when she arrived at the red carpet. Cardoso had a full-on red outfit with a blazer and slacks.

Expand Tweet

The former center for South Carolina knows how to be the center of attention.

Also read: In pictures: WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu rocks Kobe 6 'Italian Camo' with Vanessa Bryant on Mamba Day

#3. Angel Reese

Angel Reese is already popular but what she wore for the WNBA draft has given her a bigger boost. Reese had a silver dress that shone in front of the cameras.

Expand Tweet

Given her incredible college career, Reese is expected to make noise in the WNBA.

#2. Caitlin Clark

Regarded as the top prospect in the WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark had a special outfit for her special day. Clark put on a full-on white outfit of a blazer and skirt with a silver top inside.

Expand Tweet

Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick this year.

#1. Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink is projected to be the second pick, but she takes the number one spot for this list. Brink showed up in a black dress with a large slit on the right side, showing off her right leg.

Expand Tweet

Also read: WNBA Draft time today (15th April): Schedule, rounds, top players, location and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback