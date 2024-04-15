In pictures: WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu rocks Kobe 6 'Italian Camo' with Vanessa Bryant on Mamba Day

Sabrina Ionescu celebrated Mamda Day with Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and the rest of his family. Ionescu and the late great LA Lakers legend had a unique relationship. Kobe served as her mentor since meeting each other in 2019 until his untimely death a year later.

In a post on her Instagram account, Ionescu shared photos from Mamba Day celebrations featuring Vanessa and her daughters Bianka and Capri Bryant. She was also with USC star JuJu Watkins as they watched the annual Mamba League Youth Season.

The New York Liberty star can also be seen wearing a pair of Kobe 6 'Italian Camo,' which was released back on April 13. She is a Nike athlete and has her own signature shoe with the brand called Sabrina 1, which is among the fastest-rising signature shoes in basketball.

What is Mamba Day?

While some people might look at August 24 as Mamba Day due to it being "8-24," the official Mamba Day is April 13. It celebrates Kobe Bryant's final game wherein he dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz. It's often considered by many as one of the greatest final games in sports history.

Nike, in partnership with Vanessa Bryant, launched Mamba Day as an annual celebration of the LA Lakers legend's legacy. It's an eventful day not just for basketball fans, but also for sneakerheads.

Mamba Day meant there were official releases of Kobe's shoes and this year features the following:

Kobe 4 "Philly"

Kobe 6 "Italian Camo"

Kobe 8 "Venice Beach"

Sabrina Ionescu on her friendship with Kobe Bryant

According to Sporting News, Sabrina Ionescu first met Kobe Bryant back on Jan. 11, 2019. Bryant and her daughter Gigi were in attendance to watch Ionescu and the Oregon Ducks beat the USC Trojans. They met in the locker room after the game and immediately formed a bond.

Bryant worked out with Ionescu, Gigi and a bunch of other female athletes that summer. He also served as Ionescu's mentor during her final season in Oregon, with the five-time champion calling or texting after every game.

Ionescu was one of the several people who spoke during Bryant's public memorial at the Crypto.com Arena a month after his unfortunate death.

"Today may feel like darkness," Ionescu said. "He was, in so many ways, a sun beaming, radiating, fixed in the sky. I ask each of you, every girl dad, every human here with a voice, a platform and a heart to not let this sun set."

