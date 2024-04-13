"The public need these too" - Fans go wild as Vanessa Bryant unveils exclusive Dodgers-themed Nike additions honoring Kobe's last game anniversary

On the occasion of Mamba Day, marking the final time Kobe Bryant graced the NBA floor for the LA Lakers, Vanessa Bryant gifted the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in a player-exclusive colorway to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Saturday, the Dodgers will celebrate Bryant's last-game anniversary.

Eight years ago on this day, Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to a thrilling win over the Utah Jazz to cap off his NBA career. His remarkable career ended with a season-high 60-point spectacle, including a dominant run in the fourth quarter that saw him outscoring the Jazz 23-21 singlehandedly.

The Dodgers' Instagram page shared the photos of sneakers, leaving fans craving for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As soon as fans learny about the exclusive cleats, they were curious and wanted to know if they'd be public.

"The public need these too," one fan commented.

"We need a general public release😢," another wrote.

"Shut up and take my money," one meme appeared in comments section.

Some celebrated Kobe Bryant's legacy.

"Forever will be our GOAT in LA 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🐍💜💛," one fan commented.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Fan Reactions

At the moment, the club or Vanessa Bryant haven't provided any update on whether these sneakers will be made available to the public. It's safe to say that even if they do, the supply is unlikely to match the demand.

Details about exclusive Dodgers colorway sneakers to celebrate Kobe Bryant's last game

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Dodgers' is the perfect way to pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant's last game anniversary. The blue-hued sneakers have a snakeskin graphic that covers the midsole and heel areas with perfect white detailing.

The heel features red extras with Bryant's jersey numbers and autograph, similar to the Dodgers outfits. The crimson stitching around the tongues, which resembles a baseball, adds the finishing touch.

According to Sports Illustrated, given that several Dodgers players have deals in place with other sneaker competitors, don't expect them to wear them to Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers-Padres game will start tonight at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.