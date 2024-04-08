Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu’s latest Nike Sabrina 1 carries special message for aspiring players

Sabrina Ionescu successfully launched her first signature shoe with Nike as the Nike Sabrina 1 hits sneaker shops earlier this year. Its popularity with the shoe community created quite a buzz with its sleek design and more colorways are requested by many.

A new iteration of "Beyond The Game" comes out on the market, featuring dark cargo khaki olive tones with metallic gold accents. More so, it contains Ionescu's message to basketball aspirants, making it quite a unique sneaker in the market.

The quote encourages those who aspire to be great in the game of basketball to pursue excellence in their endeavors passionately.

"For those who love the game as much as I do…for the hardest workers, relentless dream seekers, and for those paving the way. For those who work tirelessly to perfect their craft without ever looking at the clock. This shoe is for you on your pursuit to becoming the best you can be,” Ionescu's quote reads under the sole.

The release of the new colorway is timed near the opening of the latest WNBA season as Sabrina Ionescu enters another year into her illustrious basketball career.

This colorway also takes some inspiration from Sabrina Ionescu's interaction with Iowa Hawkeye's Caitlin Clark right before their Final Four matchup with Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

The Nike Sabrina 1 is slated to be released on April 19, 2024, and its retail price is $129.99.

Sabrina Ionescu gifts Caitlin Clark and her teammates with Nike Sabrina 1's

In her last year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark was seen wearing different sneakers, including some classic Kobes and even a Bruce Lee-inspired Kobe 5 shoe, during the Elite Eight against Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

Right before the Hawkeyes Final Four game against the UConn Huskies, the New York Liberty guard surprised the team with her motivational speech.

"Be proud of how you guys represented yourself, represented your team, and what you've done for everyone, not just Iowa basketball," Ionescu tells the Hawkeyes.

More than the inspiring words, the two-time WNBA All-Star gifted the team with a pair of Nike Sabrina 1s with the 'Exclamat!on' colorway.

The Hawkeyes have been using Nikes throughout the season, and Ionescu's presence gave the team quite a boost, beating the Huskies to get the NCAA Final. However, the team will have a bridesmaid's finish after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were coached by WNBA legend Dawn Staley.