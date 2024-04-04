"You‘re never going to get another room like this": Sabrina Ionescu has veteran advice after gifting Caitlin Clark & Co. with bag full of Nike gear 

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes had a special guest on campus ahead of their Final Four showdown against the UConn Huskies. The Hawkeyes secured a redemption victory over the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight following last year's national championship defeat.

As Clark and her team prepare for the next challenge, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu shared a few words of wisdom and motivation with the Hawkeyes. In a video shared on social media, fans can see the former Oregon player being greeted with a round of applause upon her arrival.

Ionescu then took center stage to boost the player's morale before they take on the Huskies on the court. She said that everyone should enjoy all the achievements they've had so far as a team.

Ionescu said:

"Enjoy what you guys have done so far, enjoy where you're at. It's a lot bigger than yourselves and I think you guys are seeing that from what you guys have been able to do in the last couple of years here. But how it's just changed sports and how it's just changed the lives of so many people in you guy's area but also just around the world."

Ionescu also advised the Hawkeyes to enjoy all the moments they spend together as they will all go their separate ways once their collegiate career comes to an end:

"Enjoy playing for one another. You're never gonna get another room like this. There's never gonna be another team like you guys are gonna be on that feels like this. Be proud of how you guys have represented yourself and represented your team and what you've done for everyone and not just Iowa basketball".

She then ended her speech with a surprise for everyone, gifting every player the latest pair of her line of Nike shoes and other pieces of Nike equipment.

Can Caitlin Clark win a national championship before going pro?

Caitlin Clark has gone on to break several records during her four-year collegiate career. This season, she also became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. She also won the 2024 Naismith Player of the Year award for her incredible run. But one thing that the Iowa star still dreams of is winning a national title.

Caitlin Clark came close to winning a national title last year. But the LSU Tigers proved to be the final hurdle they couldn't get past. Clark got her redemption this season during the Elite Eight game against the Tigers, scoring 41 points to eliminate them from the championship run.

But can the Iowa star win it all before she goes on to play professionally in the WNBA? Only time will tell.

