"We love the girls' game": LeBron James hails 'icons' Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese for women's basketball popularity

LeBron James credited "icons" like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for the popularity of women's basketball. The women's NCAA tournament has been shattering ESPN viewership records. It's certainly more popular than the men's NCAA tournament.

In his postgame interview on Wednesday night, James was asked about the rising popularity of the women's game in the nation. He pointed out Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as among the athletes who attract attention:

"I think the popularity comes in is the icons that they have in the women's game," James said.

"You look at Angel Reese, you look JuJu (Watkins), you look at Caitlin Clark, you look at Paige (Bueckers), you look at the young girl that's in Iowa State, the Freshman (Audi Crooks), you look at (Cameron) Brink, I believe her last name is at Stanford and that's just the name a few. The freshman that's at Notre Dame (Hannah Hidalgo)."

He added:

"They are not allowed to go to the (W) NBA, I think. They have to stay all four years. ... You were able to build like a real like iconic legacy at a program, and that's what we all love about it. That's what we all love, and we love the girls' game because of that moment."

LeBron James is certainly keeping an eye on the women's NCAA tournament just like most hoops fans. Caitlin Clark has been the catalyst for all of the hype, and she has lived up to it.

Clark is expected to enter the WNBA draft and get selected first overall by the Indiana Fever. Angel Reese also declared her entry and will likely be a first round pick.

LeBron James has time to watch the women's Final Four

LeBron James will have the time to watch the women's Final Four.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers passed their toughest road trip with flying colors. The Lakers went 5-1 in their six-game road trip, with wins against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. They only lost to the Indiana Pacers and have maintained their place at the No. 9 spot.

The Lakers are heading back to Los Angeles for a three-game homestand starting on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so James will have plenty of time to watch the women's Final Four on Friday.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks battle the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

