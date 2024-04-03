2024 WNBA Mock Draft First Round: Predicting landing spots for Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and more

The 2024 WNBA Draft is around two weeks away, and the women's NCAA tournament has been a great way for teams to scout talent. There's no question that Caitlin Clark has been the star of March Madness, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Final Four for the second straight year.

Angel Reese had another great performance for the LSU Tigers in the loss to Clark and Iowa. Paige Bueckers has been dominant for UConn, but she has announced her return for a fifth year.

Cameron Brink was dominant for Stanford before foul trouble cost her important minutes in the loss to North Carolina State. With all the top performers mentioned, let's look at Sportskeeda's WNBA mock draft of the first round.

2024 WNBA Mock Draft

#1 Indiana Fever (Caitlin Clark - G)

Caitlin Clark of Iowa.

There's no question that Caitlin Clark will be the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark is quite possibly one of the greatest prospects the league has ever seen. She's a sharpshooting guard capable of making the right plays but is an unguardable force set to take over women's basketball.

#2 LA Sparks (Cameron Brink - F/C)

Cameron Brink of Stanford.

The LA Sparks need a star after Nneka Ogwumike left in free agency to sign with the Seattle Storm.

Cameron Brink could fill in the gap immediately as a presence in the paint who can score and defend. She remains in foul trouble most of the time, so she has got some work to do once she turns pro.

#3 Chicago Sky (Rickea Jackson - F)

Rickea Jackson of Tennessee.

Rickea Jackson is a consensus top-three pick due to her scoring prowess at the forward position.

Jackson also improved her 3-point shooting, which makes her an even more dangerous offensive weapon. She has star potential, so it would be a no-brainer pick for Chicago unless they go the Kamilla Cardoso route.

#4 LA Sparks (Angel Reese - F)

Angle Reese of LSU.

While Kamilla Cardoso would be a good fit alongside Cameron Brink, the LA Sparks are always about star power.

Angel Reese has exactly that star power needed in Hollywood, and she's already used to wearing purple. This year's tournament exposed Reese's scoring efficiency but also highlighted her defense and rebounding.

#5 Dallas Wings (Kamilla Cardoso - C)

Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina

A huge presence down low for South Carolina, Kamilla Cardoso will be the best player available right here.

Cardoso can anchor the defense, while dominating the paint on the other side of the ball. She has improved her shooting, which would only make her a better player.

#6 Washington Mystics (Aaliyah Edwards - F)

Aaliyah Edwards of UConn.

The Washington Mystics are starting a rebuild after Natasha Cloud signed with the Phoenix Mercury and Elena Delle Donne decided to take a break from basketball. The Mystics will likely go for the best prospect available in Aaliyah Edwards.

She has got an amazing touch around the rim, which is the reason why she shot nearly 59.4% during her four-year career at UConn.

#7 Minnesota Lynx (Nyadiew Puoch - F)

The Minnesota Lynx don't really have any major needs on their roster, so they could take a swing at Australia's Nyadiew Puoch.

She's a 19-year-old prospect who can make an immediate impact due to her athleticism. She will need to make some adjustments since the WNBA is a different animal than the WNBL.

#8 Chicago Sky (Leïla Lecan - G)

The Chicago Sky made a blockbuster deal this offseason that opened up one of the guard positions. Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon might make more sense, but the Sky could take a chance at French prospect Leïla Lecan.

Described as a "special talent," Lecan has all the tools to become a star in the WNBA. The only downside in drafting her would be her availability due to obligations with Angers in France.

#9 Dallas Wings (Jacy Sheldon - G)

Jacy Sheldon of Ohio State v Virginia Tech

Jacy Sheldon of Ohio State is a steal at this point of the WNBA Draft. She's among the best guard prospects due to her 3-point shooting and defense. The Dallas Wings are in dilemma because of their roster construction, so a trade is not out of the question.

#10 Connecticut Sun (Alissa Pili - F)

Alissa Pili of Utah.

Alissa Pili can score from the outside and even dominate the paint. A unique prospect due to her combination of size, strength and skill, Pili might be a perfect fit alongside Alyssa Thomas, who powered the Connecticut Sun to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs last season.

#11 New York Liberty (Charlisse Leger-Walker - G)

Charlisse Leger-Walker of Washington State.

Charlisse Leger-Walker would have been higher in this year's draft if she's not going to miss her entire rookie season with an ACL injury. Leger-Walker might be one of the best passers in the draft class.

With the New York Liberty set for another run to win their first WNBA championship, it might not be a bad idea to stash the 22-year-old guard from New Zealand.

#12 Atlanta Dream (Georgia Amoore - G)

Georgia Amoore of Virginia Tech

Georgia Amoore might be an undersized guard, but she's a feisty ball of energy who could revitalize the Atlanta Dream's offense.

The Dream need shooting and playmaking, something Amoore could fix right away. They could also go for UCLA's Charisma Osborne if they want to improve their defense.

