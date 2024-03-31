“You left your mark” - $160M worth Steph Curry heaps praise on god-sister Cameron Brink as Stanford star’s collegiate career comes to an end

Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry sent a heartfelt message to his godsister Cameron Brink after she played her final collegiate game with Stanford. The second-seeded Cardinal (30-6) were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 following a 77-66 loss against No. 3 seed NC State (30-6) at Moda Center.

Curry, who is worth $160 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, reposted Brink's Instagram story about her farewell and wrote:

"You left your mark!! Job well done Cam"

Brink had a strong outing against NC State on Friday, scoring 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. However, with just over eight minutes left in the game, she fouled out, it was her collegiate career's last action.

After the game, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer spoke about Brink's unfortunate end at her stint with the Cardinal:

"I know she (Brink) wanted to do so well in Portland, being from Portland. She got us off to a really good start. Last couple games we've struggled in the first half. She really got us going. Cam is a phenomenal player, a phenomenal person. I'm really sad that this is her last game in a Stanford uniform." VanDerveer said.

Stanford's Kiki Iriafin scored a team-high 26 points while Hannah Jump contributed 13 points. However, the Cardinal didn't put up enough against NC State.

Meanwhile, Aziaha James scored a game-high 29 points, with five assists and three rebounds for the Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers contributed 13 points and Zoe Brooks added 12 points to help NC State reach the Elite Eight.

Unfortunately, Brink couldn't help Stanford win the NCAA Tournament in her final season. However, she will soon turn her attention toward the WNBA draft.

A look at Cameron Brink's collegiate career and honors

Stanford Cardinal superstar Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink played four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal and made 135 appearances. She averaged 14 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Brink earned three All-Pac-12 Team selections and won the NCAA championship with the Cardinal in 2021. She won two Pac-12 Player of the Year awards and three Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Analysts predict Brink to be chosen as the second overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, behind Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark.