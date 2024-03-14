“Coach you have every right to be upset”: CBS affiliate responds after South Carolina’s Dawn Staley demands apology for Kamilla Cardoso sizeist slur

Dawn Staley demanded an apology from CBS after the network aired a sizeist slur for South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball star Kamilla Cardoso.

This came after Cardoso’s on-court clash with the LSU Lady Tigers team, which saw her ejected from the game. In the CBS Sports Minute, Cardoso was called a ‘giant Brazilian woman’ which stirred up controversy.

The Gamecocks head coach took to X to demand an apology from CBS. She said that she wouldn't sit this one out and was surprised to hear such a word being used for one of her players. Here is what she said in the tweet.

Dawn Staley’s comments drew a response from CBS affiliate 107.5 The Game, which issued an apology in the case.

“Coach you have every right to be upset. We as a CBS affiliate do not control what plays in their sports minutes and we certainly don’t condone what was said. We try and treat all women’s sports with the upmost respect. It’s unfortunate some national voices don’t,” the CBS-affiliate said on X.

Staley accepted the apology with the following tweet:

Cardoso won't be able to play the first game of the Gamecocks NCAA tournament run due to her ejection from the SEC tournament final against the LSU Tigers. While the team will surely miss their star player, they aim to continue their undefeated run.

Fans were miffed even after CBS affiliate apologized to Dawn Staley and Kamilla Cardoso

The college basketball world remained miffed even after Dawn Staley got an apology out of 107.5 The Game after the Kamilla Cardoso sizeist slur controversy.

Fans reminded the network that actions speak louder than words and asked if the said part of the CBS Sports Minute was removed. Here are a few reactions:

The Gamecocks haven't lost a game all season on their way to the SEC crown. They enter March Madness with a 33-0 record and are the odds-on favorites to defeat the LSU Tigers for the national championship.

This was their fifth SEC tournament victory in the last decade, and Staley cemented her reputation as a legendary head coach. And by standing up for her star, she has proved why her teammates put everything in place for her.

