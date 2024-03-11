WATCH: LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson shares personal moment with rival coach Dawn Staley after Angel Reese vs Kamilla Cardoso feud

LSU athlete Flau'Jae Johnson made headlines in the SEC Championship match against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Lady Tigers lost to the Gamecocks in a closely contested 79-72 matchup, but it was a scuffle between Angel Reese and Kamilia Carrdoso that became the talking point.

Reese and Cardoso went at each other during the game, which led to a 20-minute hiatus. After the defeat, Reese made her way out of the court, and Flau'Jae was seen chatting up with rival coach Dawn Staley.

What they exactly discussed is still a topic of discussion, but the chat went on for a while and coach Staley later appreciated Johnson for her maturity.

Even the fans loved the gesture put forward by the LSU guard. Let's have a look at some of the comments:

Flau'Jae, too, had an altercation in the game with Gamecock player Ashlyn Watkins, who pushed the LSU guard onto the floor.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey defends Flau'Jae Johnson

In the SEC championship title matchup, South Carolina emerged victorious over LSU in a hard-fought 79-72 game, securing their eighth SEC title in the last decade.

Despite the Gamecocks' historic victory, the spotlight switched to a fourth-quarter altercation, which drew attention and prompted LSU coach Kim Mulkey to address the situation following the game.

During the post-game interview, Coach Mulkey expressed her opinions on Flau'jae Johnson's encounter with the Gamecocks, saying:

"No one wants to see that ugliness. But I can tell you this, I wish she would have pushed Angel Reese. Don’t push a kid. You’re 6’8”, don’t push somebody that little.”

“That was uncalled for in my opinion, let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it," Mulkey said in reference to the trash talk between Johnson and Ashlyn Watkins.

Mulkey's reference to Kamilla Cardoso pushing Johnson highlighted the significant size difference, as Cardoso, standing at 6 feet 8 inches, confronted the smaller 5-foot-10 Johnson.

