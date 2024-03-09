LSU superstar guard Flau'jae Johnson is having another stellar season, aiming to lead the Tigers to another national championship. She is averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.

The SEC Network recently dropped a throwback video of the $1.1 million NIL-valued Johnson (per On3) dropping bars before an LSU game last year on live television on its Instagram account.

Flau'jae Johnson and her budding rap career

Flau'jae Johnson is best known for being part of the reigning national champions alongside teammate Angel Reese rather than her rap career.

Several times in the past, Johnson explained that she got into music due to her father, Jason Johnson, aka "Camouflage's' influence.

He was shot and killed in May 2003, a few months before the LSU star was born, but before he passed on, he instructed Flau'jae's mother, Kia Brooks, to name their unborn daughter Flau'jae as a play on his stage name.

Her music manager, Zak Wilson, explained to Complex that rapping is not a side job for Johnson and revealed just how seriously she takes the venture.

“I think she feels like her music is discounted a bit because of all the notoriety of her being at LSU,” Wilson said. “But I can tell you from a talent perspective, if I had to choose one word for her, I would just say ‘prodigy.’ She's already a polished product. It’s just now getting that out to the masses.”

Johnson started pursuing her musical talent at an early age, appearing on the television show “The Rap Game” when she was just 13 years old and when she was 14, she appeared on "America's Got Talent."

She has already recorded songs with stars like Wyclef Jean and Lil Wayne.

DJ Brandon Oates, who has performed with Flau'lae before, explained the LSU star's growing influence on the rap scene.

“It went bananas,” Oates said. “That was that moment where people could see, like, this girl is a star.

“Her rap style is inspiring,” Oates said. “The kids love her down here. Her energy when she's doing her performances, the energy that she even gives through the music is felt. So, whenever she goes out there to the kids, they all lose it, and they get excited with her. Her music is fun.”