LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson steered her team to a comfortable 85-62 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday. During the matchup, she had a moment with her coach, Kim Mulkey during an intense showdown.

The $1.1 million NIL-valued Johnson finished the contest with 17 points and four rebounds. She bumped into Mulkey while trying to recover a wayward ball and knocked Mulkey into the front row seats.

Her coach took the hit with grace. Afterward, the perpetually jovial Johnson made light of the situation on Instagram in the comments section of a post showing the play.

"She wanna be on the floor so bad," Johnson wrote.

Via Instagram

Flau'Jae Johnson and her budding rap career

Flau'Jae Johnson started rapping when she was 7-years-old, following in the footsteps of her father. Jason Johnson, aka Camouflage, was killed just as he was about to sign a contract with Universal Music Group.

During an interview with "Girls United," Johnson explained the origins of her rap career and the connection it gives her to her father.

“I wanted to be like my daddy when I was younger,” she said. “Now it’s more like a spiritual connection for me. We connect through music.”

When Johnson was 14-years-old, she appeared on America's Got Talent and received the Golden Buzzer. She performed her song titled “I Can’t Lose.”

Last year, she was signed by Jay Z's Roc Nation. After seeing her work, rapper Lil Wayne revealed on the "Bird and Taurasi Show" that he wanted to work with Johnson.

“Imagine Winning A National Championship Your FRESHMAN Year! Then, Getting A Lil Wayne Feature Right After ??! What is life,” Johnson tweeted about Lil Wayne’s revelation.

Late last year, the controversial rapper revealed to Atlanta Black Star that she had already collaborated with the celebrated rapper.

“I want to drop the feature on my album. He’s already sent it in; it’s fire,” Johnson said. “It’s giving heavy spitta. You know Lil Wayne is one of the GOATs, so he blessed the track.”

Johnson also had a parting shot for the doubters.

“A lot of people don’t know about the long nights, early mornings, studying film all day, just trying to become the best version of myself,” she said. “It’s not every day that your dreams are in your face, but I understand it’s because I worked for it.”

Not many elite student athletes can maintain a successful rap career and basketball career, but Flau'Jae Johnson continues to pursue both her passions.