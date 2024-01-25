Fresh from valiant defensive efforts against Alabama and Arkansas to steady the ship, LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson has been getting a lot of praise for the champion's defensive form over the past two months.

Johnson dropped a hilarious message about LSU's influential assistant coach, Joe Schwartz, on her Instagram stories on Tuesday with the caption:

"I be on his head, but I love Joe."

Image via Instagram

Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU's defensive juggernaut

The LSU Tigers roster is stacked, with stars like outspoken superstar Angel Reese, the explosive Hailey Van Lith and the tenacious Aneesah Morrow. The role of Flau'Jae Johnson can occasionally be underappreciated.

Johnson loves to play defense, and she showed it starkly during LSU's 78-58 blowout win against Alabama on Jan. 18.

She has averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season but has locked down some of the most talented opponents that LSU has faced.

Alabama's Aaliyah Nye had 18 first-half points in this encounter for a 35-34 lead, and after the game, Johnson revealed that she was not amused since she was tasked with marking her.

"I was p*ssed that the girl scored 18 points," Johnson said. "She was on fire. I got to give credit to her. Most of the time she shot the ball, my hand was right there in her pocket. She's just got a good touch and a good feel. If she didn't have 18 points, it wouldn't have been close. I took that personally. (At halftime), I'm like, 'She's not scoring again.'"

True to her word, Johnson, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.1 million, held Nye to just three shots and no points after the break, leading the Tigers to a crushing victory.

After the game against the Crimson Tide, she explained why the Tigers held Alabama to just 58 points and seemed to relish the defensive side of the contest more than the offensive side.

“Our energy was just so different from the jump,” Johnson said. “I think we had two kills in the first couple of minutes of the game, so that was big for us. We knew we had to come out and prove a point defensively.”

Controversial LSU coach Kim Mulkey was full of praise for Johnson in her postgame news conference.

"The big difference was we defended a little bit better," Mulkey said. "Flau'jae had the assignment and (Nye) scored four 3s on her. Those 3s were big time, it wasn't like Flau'jae didn't have a hand in her face — maybe one was open.

"Flau'jae was two rebounds away from having a double-double. So we're asking her to guard the best player from the perimeter on their team, then we're asking her to do other things offensively and then go rebound the ball.

"She was very active. And that kind of activity is contagious, it spreads."

While the stars are credited for LSU's form, Flau'Jae Johnson might be the cog that drives the Lady Tigers to another national championship win.