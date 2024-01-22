Another night, another dominant showing by LSU superstar Angel Reese, who registered 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a blowout 99-68 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday.

Not known for her 3-point shooting, Reese decided to rattle one in during the game after she was left open from beyond the arc in a show of her extensive offensive armory.

Reese, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, turned into her own fangirl, posting a reaction of herself on Instagram celebrating her sensational 3-pointer on Sunday afternoon with the caption:

"MY REACTION IS PRICELESS. IYKTYK."

Image via Instagram

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey's tenuous relationship

Angel Reese chose to join LSU primarily due to her connection with the controversial coach Kim Mulkey, and they won a national championship together.

The relationship seemed to sour earlier this season when she benched Reese for the second half of the game against Kent State and left her out of the squad entirely for four games.

When she was asked about it, Mulkey was vague about Reese's status, leading to even more speculation.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey said. "That's just part of coaching. In 40 years, I can never think of a time where I didn't have to deal with issues. That's what coaches do. Sometimes ya'll know about it, and sometimes you don't. Sometimes, you wanna know more than you're entitled to know. I'm going to protect my players. Always."

During her postgame news conference after the game against Arkansas, LSU coach Kim Mulkey warned opponents who doubted Angel Reese, perhaps pointing to a turnaround in the pair's relationship.

"Be careful. Be careful," Mulkey said. "The girl will battle you. She's so strong.

"I'm impressed because I see it every day. Here's what I tell those who want to critique Angel's game: be careful. Be careful. Don't say what she can't do. You need to understand what she has done: four state championships in high school, a national championship in college. It's called a winner."

Mulkey went ahead and hyped up Angel Reese's various abilities and mentality.

"Angel figures it out. Angel really could lead our team in assists. And she would just go crazy if she did. She really loves to pass the ball," Mulkey said. "Angel takes great pleasure in doing things maybe that a lot of post players don't do."

With No. 10 LSU's two dominant figures in harmony, Tigers fans will start dreaming about repeating last season's heroics and winning a national championship again.