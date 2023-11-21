What is going on with Angel Reese? Full LSU drama involving Flau'jae, moms, Kim Mulkey, GPA and more explored

This is not the start to the season that LSU star Angel Reese expected. Everything went wrong from the first game for the All-America forward, with the Tigers suffering a shocking 92-78 loss to Colorado. Reese was then benched and now omitted from the team totally.

The cracks started showing with coach Kim Mulkey's comments after the No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers were upset in the season opener by the then-No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes.

"I'm disappointed and surprised in some individual players that I thought would just be tougher and have a little fight and leadership about them," Mulkey said. "But I knew what we faced. You live with just a tough night offensively."

Reese was benched for the entire second half against Kent State, and speculation over her status gained steam when she was absent from the team to play Southeastern Louisiana.

After the 73-50 win over the Lions, Mulkey gave a short reply about Reese's status, saying that the player would be in the squad soon.

"Angel was not in uniform," Mulkey said when asked about Reese's absence. "Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope she's back with the team soon. I'm not gonna answer any more than that."

Reese then missed a second consecutive game in LSU's 106-47 win over Texas Southern, and again, Mulkey gave a vague answer about her absence in her postgame news conference.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey said Monday night. "Sometimes you don't know about it. Sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know. I'm going to protect my players, always. They are more important."

Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson's moms beef

The issue of Angel Reese's alleged substandard GPA came into play after an unexpected online altercation between her mother, Angel Reese Webb, and teammate, Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks.

Webb reportedly kicked off the exchange when she posted an Instagram story allegedly going after Flau'jae Johnson.

"Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache, how do I know you said what you said if I can't understand what you're saying?” Webb wrote.

Kia Brooks, Flau'jae's mother, was not far behind with a scathing reply to Reese's mother on her Instagram account, attacking Reese's GPA.

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average," Brooks wrote. "Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter's actions."

Fans put two and two together, and the issue of Angel Reese's absence was directly linked to her allegedly poor GPA.

Reese had a response to the allegations as she took to her X account and wrote:

"Please don't believe everything you read."

The situation at the reigning national champions seems tense between multiple parties, and if they are to repeat last season's heroics, getting their best player back onside would be a start.