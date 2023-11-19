What did Angel Reese's Mom say? Looking at Flau’jae Johnson’s mother's recent comments on social media amid LSU suspension rumors

The situation is getting tense with the LSU women's basketball team following the recent family fight that occurred on social media. The mothers of Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson were involved in an online altercation that caught the attention of fans.

The social media frenzy all started when Angel Webb Reese, the mother of Angel Reese, criticized LSU player Flau'jae Johnson for her poor word usage on Instagram. This immediately sparked a series of controversies concerning what was going on with the Tigers' team.

"Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache, how do I know you said what you said if I can't understand what you're saying?”

The response of Fla’jue Johnson’s mother

The mother of Flau'jae Johnson, Kia Brooks, did not let the action of Angel Webb Reese slide. She came out to defend her daughter on her own social media page, further deepening the widespread controversy that has engulfed the program at the start of a new season.

Kia Brooks hit back at Angel Webb Reese by commenting on the GPA of Angel Reese. She claims the LSU star has a low GPA, which gives her mother no right to correct grammatical errors. She accused Angel Webb Reese of being hateful and not taking responsibility.

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average. Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter's actions."

The unfolding series of events is indeed quite unusual, and it's uncertain how these developments will impact the team and the involved families in the long term.

Angel Reese's rumored suspension

Angel Reese was absent on the bench on Friday when LSU played against Southeastern Louisiana. This has notably heightened speculation and inquiries about the player's situation. There’s a belief she’s been suspended by the Tigers following recent events.

There was no explanation from the program for the absence of Reese from the game. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey also refrained from addressing the unfolding situation.

“Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope she's back with the team soon. I'm not going to answer any more than that."

Reese remains a solid player for the team, irrespective of the latest event. She’s widely regarded as one of the best players in the country, with the potential to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.