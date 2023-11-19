Is Angel Reese suspended? Looking at recent drama in the LSU women's basketball locker room

The absence of Angel Reese from the LSU bench on Friday has intensified the speculation and inquiries about what happened with the player. To the surprise of many fans, Reese was nowhere to be found on the bench in the game against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Tigers did not explain why last season's NCAA women's basketball tournament Most Outstanding Player was absent from the game. Following the 73-50 victory, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey also declined any explanation on the developing situation.

"I guess you better have a ticket to see, huh," Mulkey said, "All right, you better get a ticket and see. Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope she's back with the team soon. I'm not going to answer any more than that."

Is Angel Reese suspended?

Angel Reese's absence has led to rumors that the basketball program suspended her. This follows the social media controversy between her mother and Flau'jae Johnson's mother. Reese did not play the second half of the game against Kent State.

However, it can't be confirmed whether Reese is under suspension. The university made no official announcement regarding the rumors and has refused to address them. Nonetheless, the program will likely institute some disciplinary action after the fallout.

Following a historic 2022/23 season, where LSU achieved a remarkable 34-2 record and secured the first national championship in school history, the team has encountered early-season challenges in the current campaign. Off-field controversy is not helping the situation either.

Reese began the ongoing season as arguably the best player in the country, with the potential to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Despite the current murky situation within the program, Reese remains a crucial player in the team, and Mulkey admits that.

The bid to retain the national title

LSU’s biggest ambition this season is to retain the national title they won for the first time last season. The Tigers have experienced a rocky start to the college basketball season, notably losing its season opener to Colorado. However, they look to be getting back on track.

Mulkey will need every one of her star players in the right frame of mind to achieve something big this season. The Tigers might not tolerate any off-field distraction as they move to bring things back in order.