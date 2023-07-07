How much did Angel Reese score in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup as Team USA advanced to the quarterfinals?

From leading LSU to the national championship to finally being picked for Team USA. Angel Reese has been the Midas of college basketball this year. Everything she has touched has turned into a win.

Reese was expected to be the FIBA Americup's Most Valuable Player as Team USA's top-ranked player. So, how has her and Team USA's tournament been going?

The team tipped off the group stage with a resounding 80-54 win over Venezuela with Reese putting up 11 points and nine rebounds.

They followed that with a 65-56 win against Argentina as Reese scored five points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

They had a rude awakening in their group game against Brazil where their 19-game winning streak was broken. They lost 67-54 to No. 13 Brazil, taking No. 1 status in the group, on Tuesday. Reese was held to a paltry three points, shooting 1-for-4 with three rebounds, one assist and three turnovers.

Angel Reese went into the tournament as part of a star-studded team that is considered favorites for the tournament even with the shocking loss. They've won the title four times, most recently in 2021.

Only teammate Lauren Betts of the University of California came out of that loss against Brazil with a solid game, recording 11 points and 15 rebounds. Reese's performance was criticized in some quarters considering the current hype surrounding her.

In a 106-44 blowout win over Cuba on Wednesday, Betts shined again, with 17 points and 14 rebounds while Reese totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The USA will meet Colombia, which finished No. 3 in Group B, on Friday while table-toppers Brazil will face Mexico.

So far, Lauren Betts and Rickea Jackson, the team's top scorers have outshone Reese. She will hope to shake off a less-than-impressive group stage campaign and show the world what she's capable of.

Angel Reese's journey to Team USA

Angel Reese only got into the team after missing out on Team USA selection for various reasons. She was cut from the final selections of the U16 and U18 teams before rejecting a call-up to the U19s to focus on her health.

When it was confirmed that she had made the final Team USA Americup squad, she revealed her relief and joy at the news on Twitter.

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel

U18 finalist but cut (I WAS HURT)🥲

U19 declined invite to win EYBL championship.

U19 finalist but withdrew to focus on my health.

THIS WAS MY YEAR. U23 I MADE IT.

GOD DID.

NEVER GIVE UP ON THINGS YOU WANT IN LIFE.

It's hard to count out Reese, who had tough times last season as well before bouncing back emphatically. This, after all, is the year of Angel Reese.

