Who is Angel Reese dating? Fans run wild with speculation as the SI swimsuit model sparks boyfriend rumors

Angel Reese is more than just a basketball phenom and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She is also a woman in love, if her social media posts are anything to go by.

The LSU forward, who led her team to its first NCAA women's basketball title in April, has been dropping hints that she is dating Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, who transferred from Kentucky after his freshman season.

The two 21-year-olds have been sharing cozy selfies and flirty tweets that have fans buzzing about their relationship status.

Reese and Fletcher first set tongues wagging when they posted a photo of them snuggling on Instagram earlier this month. Reese captioned the snap with a heart emoji. They also showed off their bowling skills in a series of videos, with Reese mocking Fletcher for his low score and Fletcher praising Reese for her near-strike.

The rumored lovebirds have continued to express their feelings for each other on Twitter, where they have exchanged sweet and supportive messages.

On June 20, Fletcher tweeted, "… you gone help me WIN. I can’t wait to win TOGETHER," which Reese retweeted.

On June 26, Fletcher tweeted "Just here saying that I miss you 💙," to which Reese quote tweeted "i miss you moreee🥺 see you soon or meet me in MEXICO???👀😭."

On June 27, Fletcher tweeted "My girl make me do everything she want. I love being bossed around by her. #NoCap," to which Reese quote-tweeted "you play TOO MUCH🤣🤣🤣byeeeeeee."

The latest one again came on June 27, where Reese tweeted at Fletcher, "i miss you, wyd? @CamRonFletcher1"

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's basketball careers

Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers celebrates after LSU beat the Utah Utes.

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are both stars on the college basketball scene, with impressive achievements and futures.

Reese earned consensus All-American and All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors last season, averaging 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. She also led LSU to its first NCAA women's basketball title in April, scoring 15 points in the final against Iowa.

She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and became one of the top NIL earners at $1.6 million with deals for Playstation, Coach, Amazon Merch on Demand, McDonald’s and Mercedes-Benz Baton Rouge.

Fletcher joined Florida State from Kentucky after his freshman season, where he played in nine games and averaged 10.8 ppg and 7.5 rpg. He was a four-star prospect out of high school and ranked No. 65 in the nation by ESPN. He is expected to make an impact for the Seminoles this season.

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher seem to have a lot in common, both as basketball players and as lovers. They have not officially confirmed their relationship status, but their social media posts suggest that they are very happy together. Fans are rooting for them to make it work and to keep shining on the court.

