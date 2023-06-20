LSU star Angel Reese takes selfie with Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher: Are the two ballers college basketball's new IT couple?

LSU star Angel Reese and Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher have fans wondering if they are more than just friends after posting a cozy selfie on Instagram on Sunday.

The two 21-year-olds looked happy and comfortable in the photo, which Reese captioned with a heart emoji. They also shared videos of them bowling together, with Reese teasing Fletcher for his poor performance and Fletcher complimenting Reese for her impressive strike. Reese had a commanding lead of 151-81 as the confident 21-year-old prepared to bowl.

Reese showed off her bowling prowess on Fletcher’s story, where the senior admitted he was no match for the LSU standout. Fletcher wrote ‘I’m terrible’, accompanied by three crying emojis, as Reese threw a powerful strike that left only two pins standing.

Reese and Fletcher are both stars on the college basketball scene, with impressive achievements and futures. Reese earned SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC First Team honors last season, posting 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She also led LSU to its first NCAA women’s basketball title in April, dropping 15 points in the final against Iowa.

Fletcher joined Florida State from Kentucky after his freshman season, where he saw limited action in nine games and put up 2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He was a four-star prospect out of high school and ranked No. 65 in the nation by ESPN. He is poised to make a difference for the Seminoles this season.

How Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher met remains a mystery

It is unclear how Reese and Fletcher met or how long they have been seeing each other. They hail from different states: Reese is a Baltimore native, while Fletcher is from St. Louis. They also compete in different conferences: LSU is an SEC powerhouse, while Florida State is an ACC contender.

But they may have met at some point during their basketball journeys, either at camps, tournaments or showcases. They may also share some friends or contacts in the college basketball world.

Reese and Fletcher have kept their relationship status under wraps, but their social media posts have raised eyebrows and interest among fans and media outlets. Some have called them college basketball’s new power couple.

Whether they are just pals or something more, Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are certainly two young talents to keep an eye on in the future. They have already accomplished a lot in their careers, and they have the talent to achieve even more.

