Are Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher dating? Fact-checking social media rumors about LSU star dating the St. John's basketballer 

Angel Reese has been busy making history on the hardwood. The LSU women’s basketball phenom led her team to its first-ever national championship back in April, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player and SEC Player of the Year honors along the way. She’s a force to be reckoned with on the court and off it as well.

A recent Instagram post by Raphousetv, a page that covers celebrity and sports gossip, claimed that she had found a new beau in Cam’ron Fletcher, a guard for the St. John’s men’s basketball team. The post showed a video of her on a plane. The caption said that Fletcher had flown her out and that they were a “power couple,” sparking dating rumors.

But is there any truth to this? Or is it just another case of social media speculation that is not true?

There is no official confirmation or evidence that Reese and Fletcher are dating or even know each other. Neither of them has posted anything about the other on their social media accounts or addressed the rumors publicly.

She is notoriously private about her personal life and has not been vocal about her dating life. She did, however, shut down another rumor last year that linked her to rapper NBA Youngboy. After Raphousetv tweeted that NBA Youngboy had found himself a new girlfriend in her, she quickly replied:

“I’m not this man’s GF. please stop.”

Two Stars in the Making: Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's Journey to the Top

Angel Reese is among the most talented college basketball players. She led LSU to its first national title in 2023, averaging 19.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Fletcher is also focused on his basketball career and has been thriving since transferring from Kentucky to St. John’s. He is averaging 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 39.5% from the field and has scored in double figures in four of his last five games.

Both Reese and Fletcher are talented and popular players who have bright futures ahead of them. The Instagram post by Raphousetv is probably just hearsay and wishful thinking, especially after Raphousetv wrongly called her NBAYoungboy's girlfriend.

So don’t believe everything you see online. Sometimes, a plane ride is just a plane ride.

