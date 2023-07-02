Angel Reese leads USA to a win over Venezuela in FIBA Women's AmeriCup: The LSU stars debut FIBA debut better than advertised

Angel Reese is no stranger to big moments. The LSU star, who led the Tigers to their first national title in women’s basketball in April, made her first appearance for Team USA on Saturday in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. And she delivered.

Reese had 11 points and nine rebounds in just 18 minutes of play, as the Americans dominated Venezuela 80-54 in their opening game of the tournament. She displayed her skills and athleticism, making four of her seven shots, including a highlight-reel layup while drawing a foul in the second quarter.

USA dominated the glass and cruised to a win over Venezuela, who put up a spirited fight in the fourth quarter. The Americans had a huge advantage in rebounding, grabbing 62 boards to Venezuela’s 33, and preventing any second-chance points for their opponents.

Venezuela tried to make things interesting with their defense, forcing 11 turnovers and cutting the lead to 18 points with Waleska Perez leading the charge. But USA’s shooting efficiency (47%) and defensive intensity (48 rebounds) were too much to overcome, as they secured a comfortable victory.

Angel Reese earns a long-awaited spot on Team USA

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers

Angel Reese is a star on and off the court, as she enters her senior year at LSU. She helped the Tigers win a national title in her first season after transferring from Maryland, and has become a fan favorite with her lively personality.

But this was the first time Reese was playing for Team USA. She finally earned her spot on the national team for the AmeriCup, after missing out on several previous opportunities.

She was cut from the U16 and U18 teams and turned down an invitation to the EYBL championship. She was close to making the U19 team but had to pull out due to health issues. She shared her journey of setbacks and disappointments on Twitter, and how they motivated her to reach her goal.

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel

U18 finalist but cut (I WAS HURT)🥲

U19 declined invite to win EYBL championship.

U19 finalist but withdrew to focus on my health.

THIS WAS MY YEAR. U23 I MADE IT.

GOD DID.

NEVER GIVE UP ON THINGS YOU WANT IN LIFE.

The 21-year-old earned her spot on the roster after impressing at the tryouts in Colorado Springs in May. She is one of the rising stars of women’s basketball, with a national championship with LSU under her belt and a potential WNBA career ahead of her.

Team USA will face Argentina on Sunday, followed by Brazil and Cuba in the group stage.

