Although the LSU Tigers began the season with an upset loss, star forward Angel Reese is averaging 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds. Yet, not all is well in paradise in the national champions' backyard.

The speculation of Reese's suspension began after coach Kim Mulkey benched her for the second half of the 109-79 win against Kent State.

The All-America forward was absent for the game against Southeastern Louisiana, and afterward, coach Kim Mulkey spoke briefly about Angel Reese during her news conference.

“Angel was not in uniform,” Mulkey said. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner rather than later.”

Reese also posted an update on X after the game.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” Reese wrote.

The LSU superstar recently reposted a video on her Instagram account of a chilling speech by the Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders, amid the speculation that she had been suspended.

In the video, the Colorado coach hits out at the naysayers, and the message sent out by Reese is loud and clear.

"Look at me," Sanders said in the video. "What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me. You didn't build me, so you can't kill me."

Image via Instagram

The Angel Reese drama rocking her family

The drama began when Angel Reese Webb, the mother to the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, posted a message on her Instagram stories allegedly criticizing Freshman of the Year, Flau'jae Johnson.

"Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache, how do I know you said what you said if I can't understand what you're saying?” Webb wrote.

The drama did not stop there, and Flau'jae's mother, Kia Brooks, leaped to the defense of her daughter on her Instagram account, attacking Reese's grades and implying a deeper rift in the team.

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average," Brooks wrote. "Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter's actions."

The recent off-court drama and the unusual benching and absence of Angel Reese from LSU games have made for cannon fodder for publications and fueled the sense that all is not right behind the scenes at the national champions.

All eyes will be on the next game pitting LSU (4-1) versus Texas Southern (1-2) and whether Angel Reese will dress up for that game.