Deion Sanders' speech brings chills inside the Colorado locker room as he compares "confidence" and "insecurities" within a player

Deion Sanders' speeches have become one of college football's incredible sights. His ability to draw out the best from his players emotionally and on the gridiron is reminiscent of Denzel Washington in 'Remember the Titans.'

Sanders had a remarkable career and has always been known as one of football's most confident and self-assured people. He is now passing on those traits to his team.

Coach Prime posted a video on Instagram speaking to his Colorado team about confidence and knowing their duties during fall camp.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The moving speech seems to have captured the Buffaloes' prospects' attention, who were wholly spellbound.

The caption of the video is:

"Confidence isn’t something that’s on you, it’s something that’s in you. Don’t let my confidence offend your insecurity!"

Prime begins his session by having his players repeat the following words:

"My dream will become my reality."

He then continues to make a spine-tingling speech that charges the air in the room and visibly moves the Colorado players.

"When you start talking like that, that's the confidence. That's this type of swagger that you know, that you know, that you know. When you're really confident it offends your insecurity because confidence knows, it's not a fake that you have to put on, it's just in you. Some of you have it and I love that."

Deion Sanders, who has had two surgeries in the past few weeks to deal with blood clots, was in fine form when delivering his speech atop an electric scooter.

Can Deion Sanders' quotes translate into success for Colorado?

The quotes aren't the only benefits Sanders adds to the Colorado Buffaloes. During his time as coach of Jackson State, he showed that he can coach a winning team.

He is also a top draw for the best prospects in the country. Travis Hunter, a five-star, No. 1 recruit at the time, canceled his commitment with Florida State to move to Jackson State in 2022 instead of the elite programs looking to sign him.

Hunter then showed his commitment to Coach Prime by entering the transfer portal and following him to Colorado.

After leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12, Sanders showed his unshakeable confidence in his team with his comments on the situation.

“Man, I don't care nothing about no different teams moving. We try to win, man. I don't care where we play. I don't care what conference, who we're playing against. We're trying to win.”

The Colorado players will have the arena to showcase whether the inspiring speech had any effect on them when they open their season against TCU on September 2.