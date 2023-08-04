The Colorado Buffaloes have kicked off fall camp, and Deion Sanders is ready to shine. There has been a lot of speculation about Coach Prime's shift from the JSU Tigers to the Buffaloes over the offseason, but Sanders was finally ready to show the world what he brings to the Buffs.

Sanders hit a bump in his coaching process earlier this month after he underwent two surgeries to treat blood clots in his left foot. But he returned to his team and the Buffaloes training facility in classic Coach Prime fashion as he delivered an electrifying speech to his Buffs team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders took the podium before Buffaloes practice at the kickoff of their fall training camp, as he delivered another famous speech to his team to get them pumped up before the season. Sanders even threw in a quip about his parenting style while addressing the team. Here's what Sander had to say in his speech:

"You believed once upon a time there was a tooth fairy, right? I didn't even teach my kids that. It's me putting that money under the pillow. I didn't give no tooth fairy no credit... that's me. Ain't I right, Shilo? I asked a long time ago, Who's Santa Claus? Me. Ain't no Merry coming down my chimney. I'm going to work my butt off and give him my credit... That's my credit."

The inspiring speech was geared towards making his team, and players believe in their potential and capabilities. And he definitely hit the right spot because if that speech by Deion Sanders doesn't inspire you, we don't know what will!

Deion Sanders makes a return to Buffaloes after surgery

Colorado Football Spring Game

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are in the midst of a major transformation. Not only is the team full of fresh faces coming in through the transfer portal, but the team is also in the process of gearing up to transition back to the Big 12 following their move to leave behind the Pac-12 in 2024.

But during this crucial time, the team desperately missed their chieftain, Deion Sanders, who was dealing with his health issues, which have severely plagued him over the last few years.

Sanders returning to the team just in time for training camp was a massive boost to the team, especially after seeing the coach going around on a scooter at team practice. One thing is sure: Deion Sanders is ready to give his all to the Buffaloes.