Pac-12 on the verge of collapse as 2 more teams likely join Big 12 expansion; it's not Oregon or Washington

The Pac-12 is struggling to figure things out as the Colorado Buffaloes are heading to the Big 12 beginning in 2024. It seems like the conference is getting close to its death sentence as they have already lost the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins from July 2024.

College football insider Greg Swaim reports that there are two more programs heading to the Big 12 along with Colorado. He said:

"So we're hearing tonight from two very good media sources that both Arizona and Arizona State are heading to the #Big12, so basically the #Pac12 is on life support, but who's the fourth team? #Beavers #UDub #BearDown #SunDevils

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If this were to happen, the conference would be down to seven remaining programs including California, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah, Washington and Washington State, without any influx of colleges. This could be the end of the Pac-12 as we know it.

Can the Pac-12 survive losing two more teams?

The Pac-12 has suffered a lot of damage losing the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans, two staples in the conference. Then, it was announced Wednesday that the Colorado Buffaloes were leaving for the Big 12.

Now with the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils potentially leaving, it could be a major problem. Their current media rights deal also expires on July 1, 2024, and the conference has not announced a new deal with a little over 11 months remaining.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has to be looking around to completely revitalize the Conference of Champions. Right now, it would be difficult to imagine the conference surviving as what major program is going to look at this as a sustainable and thriving conference?

What does this mean for the future of the Pac-12?

This likely means that either the conference dies out and the remaining teams find new homes in a different conference or they get absolved with another conference.

However, that does not mean the remaining teams will stay in Power Five conferences. Although as a lesser conference, they can easily look to gain steam and add these programs in.

In the best-case scenario, the future seems bleak as its biggest schools are dropping like flies. Their main building block right now is the Oregon Ducks, which made two national championship games in 2010 and 2014, but did not win either one. Outside of that, it is difficult to claim there is much of a brand surrounding these college football programs.