Multiple Pac-12 teams mulling next move as Colorado to Big 12 '98% set': Reports

With the Colorado Buffaloes reportedly heading to the Big 12, the future of the Pac-12 seems as bleak as ever. They have already lost the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten beginning in July 2024 and still have no TV rights deal in place. Now with Colorado hitting the bricks, things are going to get interesting quickly.

It is going to be intriguing as arguably the top three teams from the conference are now leaving. More are also going to be mulling their futures with the Pac-12 as things keep getting worse for the Conference of Champions.

With the Buffaloes being 98 percent out the door to the Big 12, there is a lot of pessimism around the Pac-12 right now.

Does Colorado leaving make the Pac-12 no longer a Power Five conference?

Technically, the Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Commissioner George Kliavkoff needs to be hiding an ace up his sleeve with an announcement of a media rights deal or a large program to join the conference.

Without a media rights contract in place, the future becomes uncertain and worrisome. Media companies are unlikely to invest billions in a conference that appears to be struggling.

The Pac-12's current TV deal with ESPN and Fox expires on July 1, 2024, which is almost 11 months away with no sign of another deal in sight.

What's next for the conference?

The urgent priority for the Pac-12 should be securing a new TV rights deal. This will give the remaining universities clarity on their distribution shares and help stabilize the conference. If some schools decide to leave, Commissioner Kliavkoff will need to attract new programs willing to elevate the conference's status as a Power Five contender.

The challenges ahead are substantial, and the fate of the Pac-12 depends on how effectively Commissioner Kliavkoff addresses these issues. Securing a TV rights deal and potentially adding new schools will be critical steps in ensuring the conference's relevance and long-term stability. Failure to do so could put Kliavkoff's position in jeopardy as he navigates through this difficult situation.