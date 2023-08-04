"You've gotta want it like no other!": Deion Sanders' latest quotes on chasing one's dreams leaves CFB world speechless

If anyone should understand what success demands, that person is Deion Sanders. He is perennially successful. He has found success as an athlete, both at the collegiate and pro levels.

He has also found success as a business man, partnering with several big brands to create hit products. Now as a college football coach, Sanders continues to be successful.

As is his habit a lot of times, Sanders shared some success nuggets on his Twitter account on Thursday. Coach Prime, as he's famously known, shared the nuggets as a way of inspiring his over 1.5 million Twitter followers. As a football coach, he would know a lot about giving inspirational speeches, after all.

“You've gotta want it like no other!" Sanders tweeted. "You've got to give up something to get it! You've got to understand that it ain't gonna be easy. What am I talking about? Your dream, your want, your need and your Peace. Get 2 steps closer to it today.”

Analyzing Deion Sanders' Tweet

Looking at Deion Sanders' tweet, one can point out three major points: desire, sacrifice and willingness to embrace difficulty. This is not some lofty or idealistic saying by someone removed from reality. Sanders is no stranger any of these major points he draws out.

Sanders' desire to make his mother stop working was one his driving forces as a professional in the NFL and the MLB. And he didn't achieve such level of excellence in multiple sports at professional level by indulging himself. It must've taken hours at the gym and consistent practice to become so good.

Nothing about Sanders' life or career illustrates his ability to embrace difficulty as much as his fierce personal medical battles. While he was the coach at Jackson State, Sanders had multiple surgeries and a couple his toes were amputated.

In June, he had to undergo surgery to remove blood clots from his thighs and below his knee. This has prevented him from spending as much time as he'd have wanted to spend with the team. But he has since been seen taking some dancing steps during his arrival for the fall camp.

It is hard for anybody to disagree with Deion Sanders' stance. He has been there, done that, both as an athlete and in his personal capacity. Therefore, his formula for obtaining ones' dreams and wants, and peace can be very useful.