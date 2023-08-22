"You don't have to be great"- Colorado HC Deion Sanders delivers an eye-opening speech

Deion Sanders assumed the head coach role at the University of Colorado in 2022. Since then, his impact has been remarkable. He brings expertise and an exemplary use of words invigorating the team's enthusiasm.

Sanders puts forward a profound statement, emphasizing the essence of consistency. He asserts the way to be great is through being consistent in life. He talks about his character in a similar tone, saying,

"You don't have to be great to be consistent, but you have to be consistent to be great. I pride myself on being consistently a great person. I try to be consistent and try to inspire people."

Sanders is known widely for his engaging takes on how to forge a way to success. He highlights that the essential factor to excel in both personal and professional arenas is consistency, adding,

"That's what this world is looking for. There is no way that you will be anything successful in life if you are inconsistent. Everyone is looking for consistency. The person that you love, that your date, all she wants is what? Consistency."

Coach Prime's unconventional path to college football

Deion Sanders has gained a special place amongst the college football coach stars. He takes a 'my way or the high-way approach' working on college kids in Colorado Buffaloes to steer them in the sport.

The coach once spoke on his intent to Jerry Jones from Sports Illustrated, adding that he would never coach in the NFL. This sharply contrasted with what the football community expected of Coach Prime's path ahead.

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told SI.com. “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

Sanders has set a great example and wants to make a difference from the initial level. His inspiring words and journey shall remain a part of his esteemed legacy.