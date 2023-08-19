Deion Sanders is resolved to infuse enthusiasm in his team as the college football season is around the corner. He posted an Instagram clip discussing pain and the ways to be a class apart.

Sanders is famously known for his charisma. He intrigues his team with questions that make them ponder. Coach Prime delivered a detailed session once again, underscoring the importance of pain.

He had a powerful session with the team where he pointed out that each one of them suffered from some pain. Sanders presented himself as an example, emphasizing his injuries, 12 surgeries, and lingering pain. He begins by highlighting the underlying idea, saying:

"The commonality that we all share is that we all have pain."

He moved on to explaining the different kinds of pain and asking a few of his team members about their varied suffering. Coach Prime then tried to establish that pain is universal, before moving on to his final message:

"We all have pain. We all are dealing with something. How you deal with your something is what separates you. Let's overcome all adversities. Let's overcome all trials, turbulences, as well as challenges."

Overcoming adversity: Deion Sanders' trek through athletic challenges

Deion Sanders highlighted that he recently underwent his 22nd surgical procedure. He aimed to set an example, emphasizing the ability to manage pain effectively. Notably, Sanders' recent surgeries were, in fact, crucial to sustain his career as a sports coach.

In June, Sanders underwent a significant surgery to address blood clot issues in his left leg. Unfortunately, his struggles didn't end there. He underwent another one, including blood clot removal from his right leg in July.

Additionally, Deion Sanders had previously encountered circulation problems that ended up in the amputation of two toes from his left foot. He was coaching at Jackson State at the time, in 2021.

Sanders exemplifies resilience, similar to what he preaches to the Colorado Buffaloes. Renowned for his motivation, his story as a coach shall continue with the performance of his team in the upcoming years.