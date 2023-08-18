Deion Sanders is known for his supreme confidence and ability to inspire the prospects under his charge via his powerful speeches.

He posted a clip on Instagram advising youngsters on how they should carry themselves in a world where society has an opinion on everyone. His monologue started off with a word about himself.

"Look at me," Sanders said. "What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me. You didn't build me, so you can't kill me.

"You know what, God established me, so there's nothing you can do to me. I've been HIM! I've been a difference maker, a game changer."

He continued to advise the youngsters.

"Youngsters, if you're out there right now, don't give a darn what opinion people have of you," Sanders said. "As long as that opinion isn't consistent with that of yourself, you be you. I'm not playing to make you feel good about myself. I already feel good about me. I'm good. Message for the youngsters out there and the old school, not the old fools."

Deion Sanders has lost none of his charisma even as he has had to battle through two surgeries to remove blood clots from his legs.

The Colorado culture change under Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders came into the Colorado job with ideas on how to make them better instantly. The program had a woeful 1-11 record last season, and Sanders did not waste time identifying what he needed to do.

Coach Prime outlined it perfectly when he first took over. He needed to flip the roster and change the culture.

"This process is gonna be quick, it’s gonna be fast, but we’re gonna get it done," Sanders said." You all know that we are going to make some moves. We're gonna move on from some team members, and we're gonna reload and get some kids that we really identify with."

Deion Sanders brought in several new players via the transfer portal while encouraging over 50 players to enter the transfer portal and find new programs.

Among his first signings from the portal included two of his sons: Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders from Jackson State, where he coached last season.

Coach Prime found himself having to defend his decision to flip his roster in such a major way, and he explained that some of the players simply didn't have what it takes to be successful under him.

“It was tremendously tough, because you had some young men that just didn’t want to play the game, they didn’t love football," Sanders said. "It’s hard for me to be effective if you don’t love it, if you don’t like it, if you don’t want to live it. That’s tough."

Whatever happens in the upcoming season, the culture change being wrought by Deion Sanders is plain for everyone to see.