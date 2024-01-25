$1.1 million NIL-valued Flau'Jae Johnson joins hands with Hunter Dickinson for an influencer program called JBL campus launch 

LSU Tigers student-athlete Flau'Jae Johnson has had an eventful start to the year, with her fabulous form on the court leading to lucrative off-court NIL deals, including one with Powerade and JBL.

Johnson headlines the star-studded group of student-athletes tapped by JBL Audio to head its new NIL initiative that has been named 'JBL Campus.' She stars in the initiative alongside Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Georgia's Nazir Stackhouse. She released a statement when the initiative was announced:

“I’m excited to continue growing my partnership with JBL through a program that embodies the spirit of self-discovery and amplifies authentic voices.

“It’s not just about sound. It’s about celebrating the individuality that makes each of us different and unique throughout campus.”

Flau'Jae Johnson lets her mum manage her NIL empire

Flau'Jae Johnson was one of the stars of the LSU Tiger's national championship win, and as a rap star, it wasn't long before the NIL endorsements started coming in.

She has signed deals with brands like Raising Canes, JBL, PUMA and a collaboration with Angel Reese for Amazon and now has a NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

She has let her mother, Kia Brooks manage her NIL portfolio, growing it immensely. In an interview with Essence, Brooks explained why she and Flau'Jae Johnson don't hire a seasoned agent to manage her daughter's career.

“No, I didn’t go to school for this but I feel like, at this point in my daughter’s career, I’m way more invested than any other seasoned agent will ever be,” Brooks said.

“I’m a people person,” she said. “I’m personable and often, these huge brands ask for me by name even if we’re working with a partner who’s more ingrained in the business,” she added. “They have other clients their attention needs to go toward which is completely understandable. That’s why mama is here to pick up the slack.”

Flau'Jae Johnson also revealed why she let her mother take over the management of her career:

“Me and my mom built a lot of trust, and so she really make a lot of decisions on my behalf because we built up that trust, and she knows what I want to do, she knows what I’m not going to do.

“And so just having that trusting relationship, knowing she got my best interest and knowing that we both have the same goal in mind make working together much easier.”

She added:

“(With my mother’s help), I just want to be a successful artist. I want to win a lot of Grammys. I want to keep playing basketball for as long as I can, win a lot more championships.

"But music, I really want to solidify myself as an artist in the game and get that respect on my name that I think I deserve.”

The NIL deals just keep rolling in for Flau'Jae Johnson, and it seems as if she made the right decision letting her mother handle all her business interests.